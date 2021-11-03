WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Incentive Research Foundation is pleased to announce the 2022 IRF Executive Committee and the IRF Board of Trustees. Representing all segments of the incentives, rewards, and recognition industry, the IRF Board of Trustees leads the foundation in meeting its mission of conducting research and providing education highlighting the power of incentive and motivational programs.
"The members of the IRF Board of Trustees bring a tremendous level of expertise and passion for the incentives, rewards and recognition industry," said Jim Kelley, incoming Chair of the 2022 IRF Board of Trustees. "I'm excited to work with this talented group as we continue progress toward our Vision 2025 strategic plan. We look forward to increasing the IRF's impact by providing research and education that advances the industry."
Members of the 2022 IRF Executive Committee are:
- Chair: Jim Kelley, Vice President, Marketing & Industry Relations, Fern Expo & Events
- Vice Chair: Mark Alt, Vice President, Maritz Automotive, Maritz
- Treasurer & Secretary: Susan Adams, Vice President of Travel & Engagement, Next Level Performance
- Member at Large: Sarah Haines, Vice President of Event Management, ITA Group
- Immediate Past Chair: Kari Vrba, Vice President, Customer Success, Sharecare
Joining the IRF Board of Trustees are:
- David Gould, Managing Director, Europe - 360 Insights
- Jennifer O'Mara, Account Director, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
- Amy Rippelmeyer, Global Luxury Account Executive, Marriott International Luxury Brands
- Richelle (Taylor) Suver, Vice President Strategic Marketing - One 10 Marketing
The following individuals are continuing their terms on the IRF Board of Trustees:
- Cosimo Bruzzese, Vice President of Business Development, Global Sales, PRA
- Min Choi, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Germania Insurance
- Stephen Cook, President & Chief Inspiration Officer, Lorandus Meetings & Communications
- Morgan Crain, Senior Manager, Rewards and Recognition, T-Mobile
- Karen Devine, CEO & Founder, 3D Cruise Partners
- Chris Johnson, Director, Global Travel and Enterprise Events, Land O' Lakes
- Patricia Kerr, AVP, Meeting & Event Management, Nationwide
- Cindy Mielke, Director, Channel Marketing – Incentives, Tango Card
- Kelsey Nicol, Director of Business Development, USA & Canada, Mutika, an Experience Management Company
- Chris Ruane, Vice President, Meetings and Incentives, Accor Hotels
Bich-Lien Kaldahl will continue to serve as Airline Advisor to the Board of Trustees.
"The IRF Board of Trustees is doing excellent work to achieve our Vision 2025," said Stephanie Harris, IRF President. "Over the past two years, the IRF has sharpened our focus on delivering relevant and impactful research, made our insights and education more accessible, and expanded our audiences. I'd like to thank our outgoing chair Kari Vrba for her leadership, and outgoing trustees Soma Kim, Joost De Meyer and Karen Suttle for their contributions during their time on the board."
The 2022 IRF Board term begins January 1, 2022. For more information on the IRF Board of Trustees, visit the IRF website.
The Incentive Research Foundation (TheIRF.org) funds and promotes research to advance the science and enhance the awareness and appropriate application of motivation and incentives in business and industry globally. The goal is to increase the understanding, effective use, and resultant benefits of incentives to businesses that currently use incentives, as well as businesses interested in improved performance.
