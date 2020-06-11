ATLANTA, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm, a leading payments technology company, today announced it has partnered with Playport Gaming Systems, a digital gaming innovator that enables state lotteries to sell custom-designed digital instant win games in brick-and-mortar retail locations.
Playport's instant win game products, powered by VanillaDirect™, will now have access to a network of participating retailers amounting to nearly 60,000 locations nationwide. This network of retailers covering convenience, value and pharmacy stores includes some of the largest sellers of lottery across the United States as well as some of the nation's largest retailers, some of whom will be introducing lottery to their customers for the first time.
Playport's instant win game technology integrates seamlessly with participating VanillaDirect retailers to enable the purchase of a new and innovative style digital instant win game. Leveraging InComm's retailer integrations, the Playport instant win game will enhance how instant win games are sold and played by providing players more choice and a better game play experience through easy-to-use smartphone technology.
Playport's instant win game platform and Games2Go allows players to purchase and redeem instant win games through their mobile phone at the retailer's POS. The instant win games can be revealed anywhere, anytime. By digitizing the play experience, Playport provides the opportunity to strengthen the player relationship through marketing campaigns and retailer or lottery branded games.
"Playport represents an exciting product that offers incremental revenue to lotteries and retailers by expanding lottery distribution to the much-coveted in lane point of sale for existing and new lottery locations," said Tim Richardson, Senior Vice President at InComm. "Playport's lottery platform enables retailers to offer lottery solutions without the need for physical products or additional hardware which falls in-line with our strategy to make it easier for retailers to sell and consumer to purchase and play lottery."
"We are thrilled with this new partnership. Playport, powered by VanillaDirect, offers lotteries and lottery retailers a touchless purchase experience of digital instant win games," said Marina Bogard, CEO of Playport Gaming Systems. "The world of gaming and playing instant win games is forever changed now, and InComm and Playport are at the forefront of providing new, instant win game purchases and redemption for the lottery industry."
About Playport
Playport Gaming Systems, LLC ("PGS") digitally connect players with lotteries and lottery retailers for the sale of instant win games. Through its patented gaming technology platform, PGS provides a real money wagering and marketing software platform that allows lottery retailers and casinos to sell digital custom-designed instant win games. The instant win game technology integrates seamlessly with existing POS systems and digital properties. The technology is regulatory compliant and requires minimal capital expenditure. For more information, visit www.playport.com
About InComm
By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.InComm.com.
