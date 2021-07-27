SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG), an independent broker-dealer known for its highly personalized service and support of its registered representatives, recently announced its annual National Conference will be held August 4-7, 2021 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.
IFG's first firmwide, in-person event in 16 months, attendees will have the opportunity to make new connections with fellow advisors and rekindle old friendships, mingle with industry sponsor partners, and attend presentations and panel discussions for continuing education credit.
Headlined by NBA legend turned entrepreneur, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, this year's event is expected to draw more than 800 individuals, including registered investment professionals and their families, from more than 40 states
"[IFG's] National Conference is our most anticipated event of the year," said David Fischer, IFG Co-Founder. "We cannot be more delighted to welcome our affiliates back to San Diego for the first time since the start of the pandemic."
Additionally, the firm has organized fun activities available to all attendees, including a day trip to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and an evening at Petco Park, and the firm's annual Midsummer Golf Classic tournament at La Costa's Legends Golf Course.
About Independent Financial Group
Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG) is an independent broker-dealer known for serving the needs of more than 620 independent investment representatives in 376 offices across 40 states, including Puerto Rico. In 2021, Financial Advisor Magazine and InvestmentNews Magazine ranked IFG #21 among America's Largest Broker-Dealers by Revenue.
In 2020, IFG was named Broker-Dealer of the Year Runner-Up in Investment Advisor magazine's annual broker-dealer survey and #2 in Overall Experience Satisfaction in WealthManagement.com's IBD Report Card. IFG ranked #4 in Highest Percentage of Female Producing Reps in Financial Planning Magazine's 2020 IBD Elite Survey. In addition, the San Diego Business Journal ranked IFG #12 Largest Private Company in San Diego, and IFG was recognized for the ninth time among Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies.
