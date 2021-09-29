ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center's new hot air balloon, Eyahne On The Horizon, will take to the skies for its first Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, which takes place Oct. 2-10, 2021. The balloon made its maiden voyage in Albuquerque in September 2020 and serves as a proud ambassador for the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (IPCC). Eyahne means "blessings" in the Keres Native American language, and the unique balloon features a distinctive, Pueblo-inspired design that symbolizes the sacred beliefs and culture of the Pueblo peoples of New Mexico. IPCC's balloon is a partnership with Rainbow Ryders, the Southwest's premier hot air balloon company. In honor of the 19 Pueblos of New Mexico, Rainbow Ryders chose the N-Number "N19NM" when registering the aircraft with the FAA.
Eyahne On The Horizon was made in Ann Arbor, Michigan, by Cameron Balloons, the world's largest balloon manufacturer. The balloon is 275,000 cubic feet in size, measures 86 feet tall, 68 feet wide at the equator, and is capable of lifting 6,000 pounds, or 12 to 14 passengers, plus the pilot. It is one of the largest ride balloons in New Mexico.
"We took delivery of our balloon in 2020 and had planned for last year's Balloon Fiesta to be Eyahne's first. Like all balloon enthusiasts, we were sorely disappointed when the event had to be cancelled due to the extraordinary circumstances," said Michael Canfield, President & CEO of the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. He continued, "That makes our participation in October's Balloon Fiesta even more special. We couldn't be more excited to see Eyahne On The Horizon take her place among the iconic balloons in the skies over Albuquerque when this spectacular show makes its eagerly anticipated return. We are also delighted to partner with Scott Appelman and his excellent team at Rainbow Ryders—the very best in the business—and to become even more involved in Albuquerque's world-famous, local balloon culture and community."
In addition, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is pleased to host 11 days of special events to coincide with this year's Balloon Fiesta, starting on Friday, Oct. 1, and running through Monday, Oct. 11. Activities include IPCC's Albuquerque American Indian Arts Festival during Balloon Fiesta's opening weekend on Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as an expanded schedule of cultural Native dances that kicks off on Friday, Oct. 1, and runs through Monday, Oct. 11. IPCC will also host an Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration on Monday, Oct. 11.
The IPCC Albuquerque American Indian Arts Festival is the only authentic, all–Native American art show in town during the Balloon Fiesta. This premier event will showcase the work of 45 artists and gives visitors the opportunity to meet, talk with, and shop directly from Native artists. The two-day festival also will also include cultural Native dances and artist demonstrations.
Each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, IPCC'S mural-lined courtyard will have multiple Native dances and be filled with Native artists selling their handcrafted art and jewelry. Guests can also shop for authentic Native art at the Indian Pueblo Store and are also invited to experience immersive exhibits and learn about Pueblo history and culture. In addition, visitors can dine at IPCC's acclaimed Indigenous restaurant, Indian Pueblo Kitchen, which is extending its hours to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m for this special 11-day celebration. During this period, guests can order off the menu or enjoy IPK's Fresh Express Native buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Indigenous eatery will also offer a menu of small plate items and cocktails from 2 to 4 p.m.
IPCC's museum exhibits include the permanent exhibit "We Are of This Place: The Pueblo Story" and rotating exhibits "HERitage: Pueblo Women Paving Cultural Pathways" and "ReLocated: Urban Migration, Perseverance and Adaptation." Guests can also experience the Artists Circle Gallery, which is now showing an exhibit by Laura Fragua-Cota (Jemez Pueblo) called "Our Ancestors: Our Historical Strength."
"We look forward to welcoming guests from around the world for what will be a very special 11 days at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center," said Beverlee McClure, VP of Cultural and Community Engagement at IPCC. "We will offer a truly unforgettable cultural experience, with amazing art, dance, history, food and—of course—our celebrated Pueblo hospitality."
IPCC is also proud to present cultural Native dances by the Sky City Buffalo Ram Dancers on Balloon Fiesta's main stage at Balloon Fiesta Park on Friday, Oct. 8, from 9 to 10 a.m.
Immediately following Balloon Fiesta week on Monday, Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, New Mexico's Native American tribes will gather with civic officials and the public at IPCC to celebrate New Mexico's statewide Indigenous Peoples Day. This event is open to all and will include dignitaries, Native dances, a historical presentation and artist demonstrations.
The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is located at 2401 12th Street NW, just north of I-40 in Albuquerque. Admission to the IPCC Albuquerque American Indian Arts Festival, Balloon Fiesta week's special cultural events and Indigenous Peoples Day is free for members or included with museum admission.
About the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center:
Founded in 1976 by the 19 Pueblo tribes of New Mexico, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is a world-class museum and cultural center located in the historic 19 Pueblos District. The IPCC is a non-profit organization with a mission is to preserve and perpetuate Pueblo culture, and to advance understanding by presenting with dignity and respect the accomplishments and evolving history of the Pueblo peoples of New Mexico. Visitors can learn fascinating history, shop for Native jewelry and art, watch a cultural dance, hear Native languages and experience the flavors of traditional and contemporary Native cuisine. To learn more, please visit: http://www.indianpueblo.org and http://www.facebook.com/IndianPueblo.
About Indian Pueblos Marketing, Inc.
Indian Pueblos Marketing, Inc. (also founded by the 19 Pueblo tribes of New Mexico) includes a variety of commercial enterprises designed to support the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center and provide economic opportunities to the Pueblo and local communities. IPMI is a for-profit umbrella that includes the Indian Pueblo Store, a premier Native American arts store and website, Four Winds convenience store, the largest Starbucks in New Mexico, the top-rated Holiday Inn Express in Albuquerque, TownePlace Suites by Marriott Albuquerque Old Town, Extra Space Storage and more that support our Pueblo culture and communities.
