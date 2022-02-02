Indiana Center For Recovery

Indiana Center For Recovery

 By Indiana Center for Recovery

MISHAWAKA, Ind., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana Center For Recovery debuts its new facility featuring the latest treatment technology and modalities in Mishawaka. The organization's board-certified leadership is excited to accept patients starting today for its cutting-edge programs.

The center was named Indiana's Best Treatment Center by Newsweek last year. Its medical staff and hand-selected specialists aim to exceed patient expectations, clinical trends, and success metrics. They give new patients access to several life-changing programs for primary mental health care, addiction recovery, and co-occurring conditions.

"We're very excited to bring our services to the Michiana area. We are raising the bar in treatment outcomes for patients. Our team's hard work and planning over the past year has been incredible, and you see it when you first walk through the door," said Mike Hulick, Vice President of Midwest Development.

New patients will see how Indiana Center For Recovery's custom treatment creates recovery rates beyond traditional standards. To learn more, visit https://treatmentindiana.com/mishawaka-southbend/.

About Indiana Center For Recovery—

Since 2016, Indiana Center For Recovery has advanced patient outcomes through expert staff, equipped facilities, and proven processes for patient-centered substance use disorder and mental health treatment. They offer a dynamic combination of clinically exceptional services and compassionate care, striving to treat every client with respect in healing mental illness, addiction, and underlying conditions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indiana-center-for-recovery-opens-new-treatment-facility-in-mishawaka-301474221.html

SOURCE Indiana Center for Recovery

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.