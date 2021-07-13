NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Indicate Media, a data-driven public relations and digital marketing agency specializing in B2B Technology and Financial Services, today announced the launch of its content marketing division led by technology and science journalist Jeremy Hsu. The agency also announced that Callaway Turner has joined as an Account Coordinator.
The launch of a content marketing division and the creation of Hsu's new role underscores Indicate Media's ongoing commitment to provide its client partners with services that advance their business and communication objectives.
"Having executed countless B2B tech and financial PR campaigns over the past decade, we saw an immediate need for companies to amplify their storytelling across multiple channels. In a rapidly-changing post-pandemic world, having access to smart writers that come armed with both business and deep tech acumen is paramount to content marketing success," said Todd Barrish, founder and president.
"We sought someone that could wear multiple hats and help advance business outcomes for our clients. Jeremy checked all our boxes and shares our vision for Indicate Media's content marketing strategy and future as an agency," added Barrish.
Indicate Media's content marketing services include:
- Content Strategy
- Thought Leadership Development
- Content Creation and Editing
- Social Media Execution
Hsu comes to Indicate Media with more than a decade of experience as a journalist focused on covering science and technology trends. His work has appeared in Wired, Scientific American, Discover Magazine, and IEEE Spectrum, among several other top media publications. He will work closely with Todd Barrish and the rest of the Indicate Media team to deliver smart content and strategy that channels each client partner's unique voice and establishes their executives as subject matter experts and industry thought leaders.
Hsu received his master's in journalism from NYU's Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program and undergrad in History and Sociology of Science from the University of Pennsylvania.
"Since my first encounter with Indicate Media in 2017, I've been consistently impressed by the agency's high degree of professionalism and versatility in representing a wide range of clients across the B2B technology market," Hsu says. "Having previously been on the other side of these conversations as a tech journalist, I'm eager to work more closely with Indicate Media's clients in telling the stories of how they are adapting to a fast-changing world that is constantly being reshaped by emerging technological, financial and social trends."
Callaway Turner also joins the Indicate Media team as Account Coordinator. A recent graduate of Penn State University, she brings a background in analytics and communication strategy and will play an important role in helping Indicate Media's clients achieve consistent data-driven results.
Indicate Media is a boutique public relations and digital marketing agency with headquarters in New York City and distributed team members across the United States. Founded in 2010, Indicate Media partners with global B2B technology, asset management, venture capital and growth equity firms to advance business objectives through strategic storytelling. The agency's campaigns are organized around its core offerings of public relations and content marketing and underpinned by a strong combination of analytics and creativity. With its data-driven approach, Indicate Media strives to ensure its clients are well positioned to win the moments that matter, as well as track and measure success. For more information, visit http://www.indicatemedia.com.
