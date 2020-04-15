HAMBURG, Germany, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivumed GmbH ("Indivumed") announced today the launch of the Oncology Alliance for Individualized Medicine ("Onco AI-Med"), an international collaborative alliance to advance personalized medicine in cancer through Indivumed's true multi-omics database, IndivuType.
The Onco AI-Med network is composed of a large number of leading cancer clinics and research institutions from around the world. Current participants are located in Brazil, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and the United States, with new countries and hospitals being added continuously. Sites are selected based on their research activity, number of cancer cases and expertise of the faculty in advanced molecular oncology.
IndivuType is a unique discovery and knowledge platform developed by Indivumed to create and accelerate new insights into cancer biology, leading to better and more affordable drug development for precision medicine and the personalized treatment of cancer.
The platform leverages Indivumed's standard operating procedures for tissue and clinical data collection, gathering highly reliable and comprehensive genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, phosphoproteomics, morphology and clinical information which is then integrated through advanced AI / ML based analytical tools, constituting the most comprehensive oncology multi-omics asset available today.
Onco AI-Med activity is organized around tumor entities, with specific working groups for each one. These groups will explore the best use of the unprecedented data sets available in IndivuType and link them to real world clinical care through specific research projects, coordinated by an Advisory Board that includes some of the brightest thought leaders in oncology today. Dr. John Marshall, Chief of the Hematology/Oncology Division at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Director at the Otto J. Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancer has been appointed Chairman of the Advisory Board.
"The work we are doing is without precedent," said Dr. Marshall. "No group in history has combined gold standard tissue collection techniques with the most extensive multi-omics analysis, with long term clinical outcomes all analyzed using industry leading AI technologies with a global reach. It is only by connecting each of these elements that the next layer of cancer's secrets will be revealed," he added.
Onco AI-Med members are also supporting the creation of POWER (Precision Oncology Web Education Resource), an educational program in collaboration with Georgetown University and Oxford University addressing the widening knowledge gap between oncology researchers and clinicians caused by the speed of discoveries and innovation in precision medicine technologies.
"It is fantastic to see how 18 years of standardized tissue and clinical data collection to obtain reliable and comparable biological research data has turned into this global initiative to understand the complexity of cancer," said Dr. Hartmut Juhl, CEO and Founder of Indivumed. "Indivumed has evolved from providing high-quality tissue and data collection services to becoming a leading cancer database with innovative bioinformatic and AI-capacity. Together with our clinical partners in the Onco AI-Med alliance we hope to decipher cancer complexity in each individual patient with the ultimate goal of curing cancer."
The Onco AI-Med Advisory Board expects to have the first results published in the coming months.
About Indivumed
Indivumed is a physician-led, integrated global oncology company committed to unveiling complex mechanisms of cancer, in order to support precision oncology. Only a multi-omics approach can achieve this goal – and reliable multi-omics require especially high-quality biospecimens and data. Through its three divisions, IndivuServ, IndivuType, and IndivuTest, Indivumed offers specialized products and services that support customers in biomarker and target discovery, drug development, clinical trials, individualized therapy and more.
