GURAGON, India and WILMINGTON, Del., May 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Indus Insights, a leading Data Sciences and Advanced Analytics consulting firm, announced today that Dr. David Bergeron has joined the company as Chief Practice Officer of the Financial Services practice.
Indus Insights has been growing rapidly, both in terms of clientele and the size of its team. The company creates value for its clients by combining Machine Learning and Analytics techniques with a deep expertise of the financial services sector. This unique value proposition has allowed Indus Insights to become the preferred data science partner of innovative banks, fintech firms, credit card issuers, payment companies, and alternate lenders. With David joining the leadership team, Indus Insights will be well placed to continue its growth in the rapidly evolving financial services sector.
David has been working as an advisor to the financial services industry for more than twenty years. He has deep expertise in supporting resilience of financial institutions through more effective risk management, internal controls, governance and supervision. He has also contributed to clients' growth and investment agendas through a variety of strategic engagements, including due diligence, market entry strategy, partnership formation and new business launch. Prior to joining Indus Insights, David led the India business of Oliver Wyman, a leading global management consultancy. In this role, he served international banks, global investors, India's premier financial institutions, and financial sector regulators.
"I am delighted to welcome David to our leadership team," said Saurabh Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Indus Insights. "David is a subject matter expert when it comes to risk & governance in the financial services sector. These areas are becoming increasingly important in the BFSI space, as we observe an explosion in innovation among fintech, banking, and lending firms. In addition to his expertise, David's behavioral traits make him a phenomenal fit for Indus Insights. His singular focus on adding value to clients resonates strongly with our culture, and so does his passion for work and his ability to build strong interpersonal connections. I look forward to writing the next chapter of growth of Indus Insights together with David."
"I am thrilled to be joining the amazing team at Indus Insights," added David Bergeron. "I've had the privilege of being able to get to know the team well during the past year and have been struck by the caliber of the people and collegiality of the culture. I'm very much looking forward to helping grow the team and driving results for our clients. "
David joined Indus Insights in mid April and will continue to live and work from Mumbai (India).
About Indus Insights
Indus Insights is a Data Science, Machine Learning, and Advanced Analytics services organization. The company develops sophisticated predictive models, designs machine learning algorithms, and creates data-driven business strategies for its Clients, while acting as their extended analytics team. Indus Insights focuses on the financial services sector, where it assists clients in customer acquisition, credit risk & fraud management, customer management, and operations. The firm's clientele is spread across the US, Australia, UK, and other countries, and includes some of the world's largest banks & payment firms, fintech companies, credit unions, specialty lenders, and insurance firms. Indus Insights has offices in Los Angeles, CA (US), Wilmington, DE (US) and in Gurgaon/Delhi NCR (India). More information on the company is available at http://www.indusinsights.com and at https://www.linkedin.com/company/indus-insights/.
About David Bergeron
David has been a member of the Oliver Wyman's Financial Services practice since joining the firm in 2001. In 2005, he joined the firm's Finance and Risk Practice. In his career with the firm, he has served clients in 15+ countries across the globe, and has been stationed in New York, Singapore and Mumbai. He has supported numerous banking and non-bank lending clients in the transformation of their risk management practices, and in building internal capacity in risk analytics. He has also advised leading banks, insurers, asset managers, investors and supervisors on a wide range of strategic topics. David has co-authored various articles on the Indian Banking system and spoken at industry events hosted by Oliver Wyman, IACPM, IFC, Reserve Bank of India and others. A graduate of Middlebury College, David earned a PhD in Physics from the University of Pennsylvania.
Media Contact
Public Relations, Indus Insights, +1 3122389815, contact@indusinsights.com
SOURCE Indus Insights