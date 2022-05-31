Industrial Sustainability Group (ISG), one of the leading manufacturers of fuel additives, lubricants and the makers of the Fuel Ox® and Infinity Lube™ products, announced a strategic partnership with Bearing Distributors, Inc. (BDI) to include their products as a part of their customized service solutions.
ASBURY, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industrial Sustainability Group (ISG), one of the leading manufacturers of fuel additives, lubricants and the makers of the Fuel Ox® and Infinity Lube™ products, has just announced a strategic partnership with Bearing Distributors, Inc. (BDI). As the third largest bearing distributor in the United States, BDI has a vast inventory of bearings, power transmission components, motors, controls and materials handling products. BDI is also a global company experienced in developing and deploying custom distribution and supply chain solutions for their customers. Through BDI's sales and field service teams, the company will be including the Fuel Ox® and Infinity Lube™ line of products as a part of their customized service solutions.
"BDI has an exceptional, global reputation for providing best-in-class solutions for manufacturing's most tough and unique challenges," said Rand Taylor, CEO and co-founder of ISG. "We are thrilled that BDI is including the line of Fuel Ox and Infinity Lube products as one of their tools when customizing and optimizing their customer solutions."
Fuel Ox Infinity Lube is superior lubricant that goes beyond other conventional competitors. Infinity Lube's proprietary formula uniquely conditions the metal itself so no coatings, fillers or other toxic paraffins are needed. This conditioning component uses plant proteins to penetrate, modify and case-harden metal leaving a newer, stronger surface that is 10 times more resistant to corrosion. It also flattens and smooths metals on a micron level helping equipment run more efficiently.
"BDI helps its customers get more out of the equipment and products that they use. Fuel Ox and Infinity Lube products create a seemingly wear-less, corrosion-less and nearly friction-less manufacturing environment. That means customers are getting the most out of their equipment with minimal downtime," said Bud Thayer, vice president, BDI Central Region. "With Fuel Ox and Infinity Lube, we've found that customers can get up to 20 to 40 times longer lasting lubrication that saves time and money. We also value that Fuel Ox and Infinity Lube is plant-based and part of ISG's sustainability program, right down to its sustainable packaging. With this in mind, we can help our customers act responsibility to both the planet and their bottom lines while reducing their environmental footprints."
About ISG
Industrial Sustainability Group (ISG) manufactures and markets fuel additives and lubricants to help trucks, marine vessels, heavy equipment and machine operators sustainably improve the fuel efficiency, operating life and performance of their equipment while reducing maintenance costs, equipment downtime, emissions and pollutants. The company's flagship product, Fuel Ox with Combustion Catalyst, comes in a variety of seasonal and application-specific formulas. Infinity Lube complements the Fuel Ox fuel additives with a proprietary formula that lubricates, conditions and hardens metal machine parts, reducing friction and operating temperatures while also improving durability and performance.
About BDI
BDI is a global company experienced in development and deployment of custom distribution and supply chain solutions that are ISO Certified. From 187 locations in 11 countries, BDI serves multiple industries including automotive, primary metal, food & beverage, public utilities, pulp and paper, mining and materials handling. Also a part of BDI is BDIExpress, the fast and easy online ordering platform for industrial supplies, including bulk orders. Bearings, mechanical power transmission, electrical power transmission and motion control, linear motion, pneumatic and hydraulic fluid power, industrial, safety and materials handling are many of the product categories the company supplies worldwide.
BDI employs a highly-skilled and trained sales and field service teams who specialize in the application of products and services that BDI offers. The company works closely with customers to provide cost-saving solutions and value-added services including technical expertise, engineering support, repair and inspection, inventory management, productivity pipeline and storeroom management services. BDI also sells to the general public, industrial customers, municipalities, hospitals, government agencies and distributors.
Since 1965, BDI is a family-owned and operated business that prides itself on superior service, support and determination in building lifelong customer relationships.
