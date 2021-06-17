MURRAY, Ky., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industrial Training Services (ITS), a leading provider of compliance management solutions for the energy industry, announces the hire of Warren Miller to the role of Regulatory Compliance Specialist.
Miller, an industry veteran with over 40 years of energy experience, served with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) from 1991-2014. He facilitated the PHMSA OQ Federal/State Committee to ensure a consistent inspection process during the rollout of the original OQ rule. He also assisted in the training of federal and state inspectors on OQ from 2002-2015.
Miller co-developed inspection protocols, forms, training, and guidance for Operator Qualification (OQ) regulations and represented PHMSA as a charter member of the ASME B31Q Qualification of Pipeline Personnel Technical Committee. He worked in three regional offices during his career with PHMSA (Western, Central, and Southwest) and served as an inspector, state liaison, project manager, and supervisor.
Miller maintains his status as a current member of the ASME B31Q Standard Committee and was a charter member of the OQ Integrity Coalition.
"Warren's experience, knowledge, and dedication to the pipeline industry are second-to-none," says ITS President and COO Stephanie Balmer. "We are thrilled to bring his compliance expertise to the ITS team and know he will continue to positively impact the industry as we face an always evolving regulatory landscape."
"I value the integrity by which ITS operates their company," says Miller. "I am excited to join their team at this stage of my career and look forward to assisting the different departments that continue to provide excellent service to the pipeline transportation industry."
ITS assists leading energy companies in ensuring their employees stay compliant and are prepared to maintain and protect our nation's energy infrastructure. Miller's addition greatly enhances the portfolio of consulting services, which includes, but is not limited to:
- OQ plan review and development
- O&M program assessment
- Facilities and location inspection
- Control room and integrity management
- Regulatory training
- Audit preparation and support
To learn more about ITS consulting services, visit its-training.com/consulting or email info@its-training.com.
About ITS
Industrial Training Services, a woman-owned small business headquartered in Murray, Kentucky, has provided innovative training products and best-in-class support to the energy industry for over 30 years. ITS is dedicated to maintaining lasting customer relationships by providing groundbreaking and industry-proven compliance tools, training, and products to streamline complex operations and help meet safety, regulatory, and qualification standards.
ITS has been the first to market for a variety of digital products to support the pipeline industry, helping to replace cumbersome, outdated paper processes and give business leaders the peace of mind their employees are well-trained and records are secure. ITS is also approved as an Accredited Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), demonstrating compliance with ANSI/IACET Standards and authorized to offer IACET CEUs.
ITS clients are found in all 50 states and are among the largest energy compliance providers in the nation. For more information or to contact a member of the ITS team, visit its-training.com. Follow ITS on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
