VANCOUVER, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF), a vertically-integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that it has begun its second harvest of cannabis plants from its cultivation facility located in Las Vegas, marking the beginning of continuous harvests in Nevada.
"This is an important milestone for our Company as we move into full production. We have spent several months optimizing the new Las Vegas facility, enhancing our genetics programme to develop varieties of strains and cultivars to meet the demands of our consumers and we are pleased with our progress to date. With the surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are working closely with the dispensaries and responding to our clients' needs. We will be utilizing the current harvest for the production of our AMA branded concentrates and for our licensed brands Blonde™ and Denver Dab Co.", remarked Mr. Chris Rebentisch, 1933 Industries CEO. He added, "We are nimble and capable of adjusting our production to meet the needs of our consumers, which gives us a competitive advantage."
The following strains are being harvested and products will be available in licensed dispensaries throughout Nevada:
- Afgoo x Maui Wowie
- Ethos Hash Plant Bx1
- ATF
- Purple Tangie
- Habanos OG
- Purple Trainwreck
- Inzane In the Membrane
- Kosher Kush
- GG OG
- Plum Crazy
- Zkittlez
- Miss USA
- Primo OG
- Slimer OG
- Rainmaker
"We have spent considerable time conducting genetics hunting and receiving valuable feedback from the market will be key when selecting the best strains to develop commercially. We are known for producing some of the best concentrates in the market and we are working diligently, testing new strains and ensuring that we are harvesting every two to three weeks", said Mr. Ryan George, Director of Cultivation at Alternative Medicine Association, the Company's cultivation arm. "We are also pleased to report that we are growing DNA Genetics strains in every zone, with flowers available in the coming weeks and months. The Jack Herer strain will be ready for sale in approximately four months."
The timing for harvesting cannabis flowers is critical to ensure quality and consistency. Drying, lab testing and preparing the product for sale takes roughly a month from harvest, meaning that product from this harvest will be available in the market by the end of April. The Company's vertically integrated model focuses on controlling the supply chain where appropriate. Continuous harvests and steady-state production results in fewer purchases from and reliance on third-party biomass, improved quality of input materials, more consistent products and lower costs of production.
About 1933 Industries Inc.
1933 Industries is a vertically-integrated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer branded goods in a wide range of product formats. Operating through two subsidiaries, the Company controls all aspects of the value chain with cultivation, extraction, processing, and manufacturing assets supporting its diversified portfolio of cannabis brands and licensing partners.
Our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates as well as CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™ products. Partners under licensing agreements include: Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Bloom™, Denver Dab Co., Grizzly Griptape, OG DNA Genetics, The Pantry Company, PLUGplay, and The Original Jack Herer®.
The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC. 1933 Industries continues to focus its operations in the licensed US cannabis industry as a multi-state operator in Nevada, Colorado and California. The Company operates in California via a management services agreement with Green Spectrum Trading Inc., a medicinal and recreational cannabis business licensee in the state.
About Canna Hemp™
Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.
http://www.cannahemp.com
hhtps://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis
About Canna HempX™
Canna Hemp X™ was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.
http://www.cannahempx.com
https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/
