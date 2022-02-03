MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Management consulting firm Strategic Decisions Group (SDG) announced today that Robert Cone, an aerospace executive with experience at NASA and in the private sector, has joined the firm as a business development director with responsibility for expanding the firm's growth in aerospace and related industries in North America.
Mr. Cone has worked in a variety of science, space, and military programs, holding positions in aerospace trade promotion, technology commercialization, policy analysis, operations, risk management, and project management in addition to business development both at NASA and in the aerospace and defense industry.
"With over 25 years of experience at NASA and in the aerospace industry, Bob has a well-established network and track record in this business," said Jennifer Meyer, head of the firm's North American consulting practice. "He has a deep understanding of the challenges in aerospace and can help our clients find ways to navigate this incredibly important time in the evolution of the space industry, defining new strategies for growth and operational improvement. We are delighted he is joining SDG and look forward to our collaboration."
Mr. Cone spent the early part of his career developing aerospace partnerships and international trade promotion. At NASA, he worked on the Space Station Freedom program and for the Office of Commercial Programs. He developed industry partnerships while at the NASA Ames Research Center. At Lockheed Martin, Mr. Cone supported NASA relations and launch services market research for the X-33 VentureStar program. In 2002, he joined engineering services company ARES Corporation, eventually overseeing the people, facilities, and business growth for the space and defense contractor. Most recently, Mr. Cone was director of business operations at Advanced Space, a company in Westminster, Colorado, providing innovative space navigation technologies and services.
"I'm looking forward to joining the distinguished team at SDG and helping to bring SDG's time-proven decision quality framework to the broader aerospace industry," Mr. Cone said. "This is particularly timely given the massive surge in development of new technologies, capabilities, and infrastructure—and the investments required for all of them."
Mr. Cone holds an MBA with a focus on management of science, technology, and innovation from The George Washington University and a bachelor of science from Minnesota State University, Mankato. He is a certified Risk Management Professional (RMP). Based in Denver, Colorado, he currently serves on the Colorado Space Business Roundtable board of directors.
About Strategic Decisions Group
Founded in 1981, Strategic Decisions Group is a strategy consulting firm renowned for its expertise in strategic decision-making, risk management, stakeholder alignment, and value creation. Through a collaborative, team-based approach, SDG helps its clients find innovative, creative strategies to thrive today, while also helping them build internal competencies and more effective decision-making processes to meet competitive challenges in the future. A unique combination of analytic skills, strategy-development techniques, and industry experience makes SDG a preferred strategy consultant to the global Fortune 500. For more information, visit http://www.sdg.com. In 2021, the firm celebrated its 40th anniversary.
