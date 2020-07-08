BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- myCUmortgage is excited to announce that Michael R. Christians has joined the organization as its Vice President of Mortgage Risk Management. myCUmortgage is a leading Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and wholly-owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union.
In his new role, Christians will lead the development and execution of comprehensive mortgage risk management strategies that deliver on the vision, mission and brand promise of myCUmortgage. He will also use his industry experience and expertise to drive the mortgage risk management framework for the CUSO.
With more than two decades of experience in the financial services industry, Christians' primary focus has been on consumer compliance. As a consultant in regulatory compliance, he works with financial institutions and organizations across the county, helping them ensure their compliance programs conform to Federal laws and regulations. He also provides counsel relative to current rules, assists with the strategic implementation of upcoming regulatory changes and offers customized education and training services. He obtained his Juris Doctorate from Drake University Law School in Iowa, where he is licensed to practice law.
"Michael brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with him to myCUmortgage, all of which will be used to help our partner credit unions stay compliant and current on regulatory changes," said Tonya Coon, President of myCUmortgage. "After working with Michael for the past six years in his roles as a trainer, speaker and counsel, myCUmortgage is thrilled to have him join our team."
"Since 2014 when I started working with myCUmortgage, I have been impressed by the organization's culture and business model," Christians said. "The CUSO plays a vital role in the credit union movement's overarching goal of people helping people. It does so by helping our partner credit unions deliver on the promise of home ownership for their members.
"I'm excited to go beyond day-to-day compliance and look at risk management strategically and enterprise-wide, which will help ensure the success of myCUmortgage while helping to protect our partner credit unions," Christians added.
The team of myCUmortgage compliance and risk management experts work hard to ensure every loan its partner credit unions make is in compliance while helping manage mortgage processing risk. myCUmortgage also offers in-depth training to its partner credit unions to help further ensure compliance throughout every stage of the mortgage lending and servicing process.
About myCUmortgage
myCUmortgage, a wholly-owned Credit Union Service Organization of Wright-Patt Credit Union in Beavercreek, Ohio, is obsessed with helping credit union partners to be great mortgage lenders. Through exceptional leadership, comprehensive solutions, expert guidance and partner-focused service, myCUmortgage delivers peace of mind to credit union partners across the United States for their mortgage lending and loan servicing needs. To learn more about our mortgage-obsession, visit www.myCUmortgage.com.
