LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FinditParts announced the appointment of David Olsen as its Executive Vice President. Olsen will be responsible for creating and executing an aggressive plan to expand e-commerce within the heavy duty parts industry. He will be involved in strategy development and deployment, sales, technical services, and supplier relationships.
Before joining FinditParts, Olsen served as CEO of TransAxle LLC, a leading remanufacturer of drive train components. He played a vital role in expanding the company's presence from a regional to a national provider of mission-critical remanufactured drive train components. Over his 10-year career at TransAxle, the company grew from 15 to 28 facilities, entered long-term agreements with the largest aftermarket providers and national fleets, and became the only drive train remanufacturer authorized by the primary tier 1 suppliers. His role as a leader and his collaboration efforts helped drive the company's growth, with a 100% increase in its top-line revenue.
Olsen also held C-level positions at Workhorse and UpTime Parts. He was selected to create UpTime Parts to serve the manufacturing businesses under GVW Holdings. From creating the name and selecting facilities to negotiating with vendors and consolidating suppliers, Olsen was deeply involved in all aspects of the creation process. After creating UpTime Parts, he was asked to lead Workhorse, the leading provider of stripped chassis to the RV and parcel delivery markets. The company, along with UpTime Parts, was successfully sold to Navistar in 2005.
Prior to working with UpTime Parts, Olsen held multiple roles at Meritor, culminating in the General Manager role for the Meritor Aftermarket business unit. During this time, Meritor increased top line revenue by 6X while becoming a major force in the aftermarket.
Throughout his 35-year career in the automotive and commercial vehicle industry, Olsen has built and maintained relationships with vendors, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts, including FinditParts CEO and Founder David Seewack.
"David and I have worked closely throughout our careers and I'm so enthusiastic about the opportunity to build upon our established relationship to drive the growth of FinditParts.com," according to Seewack. "We have built a great business, and we are now looking to supersize our results by becoming a vital piece of the consumers sourcing ecosystem."
Olsen is equally pleased to join FinditParts. Commenting on the opportunity, Olsen said, "I've worked closely with the FinditParts management team over the years and have admired their significant success in mainstreaming E-commerce within the Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket (CVA). I look forward to rolling out additional technologies and resources centered around making parts sourcing simple for the end-users. I'm very excited to be on the team."
About FinditParts.com
FinditParts.com is a leading supplier of heavy duty truck and trailer parts online. With more than 10 million parts listed in our catalog, we help owners/operators, fleet managers, service facilities, and distributors find the right parts to keep their heavy duty trucks on the road.
While most established and respected heavy duty parts manufacturers and suppliers have yet to develop and implement a true ecommerce strategy, FinditParts has been embracing ecommerce and leveraging it to transform the entire business from the beginning.
For the past decade, we have been innovating and developing technologies that make it easier for end-users to find heavy duty parts efficiently. Our ecommerce website is the industry's best, allowing customers to order online 24x7 with easy lookup by part number, keyword, or cross-reference. And with FinditParts Express shipping, available orders will be delivered from our nine regional distribution centers within two business days of being processed to most U.S. shipping zones. Combined with transparent pricing, hassle-free return policy, and excellent customer service, FinditParts is committed to making shopping for heavy duty parts online a worthwhile experience.
