BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avesha Inc. (avesha.io), the provider of a transformative software platform that helps applications disaggregate seamlessly from cloud to the edge, announced today that Hassan M. Ahmed, PhD, has been appointed to its Board of Directors.
Dr. Ahmed was most recently the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Affirmed Networks, which was acquired by Microsoft in April 2020. Prior to Affirmed, he was a senior advisor in Charles River Ventures. Dr. Ahmed was the Chairman and CEO of Sonus Networks and has also served in several executive roles in Ascend Communications, Cascade Communications, Lucent Technologies and Analog Devices. He was the President and founder of WaveAccess, a pioneer in high-speed wireless network products. Dr. Ahmed was an Associate Professor of Electrical, Computer and Systems Engineering and Associate Professor of Finance at Boston University.
"We are thrilled to have Hassan, an extremely qualified industry veteran, join our Board. Hassan's experience, combined with his proven leadership skills are a tremendous asset to Avesha. He is a brilliant executive that understands how to transform industries and companies with disruptive technologies. His vision and guidance is exactly what Avesha needs for our exciting journey ahead," said Raj Nair, Co-Founder and Interim CEO of Avesha.
About Avesha
Avesha is the industry's first technology platform that enables application workloads to be placed and content routed without boundaries across cloud, edge or any heterogeneous network. Enterprises can improve business outcomes by enabling AI-optimized netops automation, real-time use cases and high performance applications by distributing data and application logic closer to the end users. The Avesha Application Intent Mesh (AIM) platform creates a virtual mesh on any network underlay and makes the network "invisible" to the applications. Applications like Real-time Edge Inferencing, Multiplayer & Head-to-Head Mobile Gaming, Media Content Edge Distribution, Edge Data Processing can achieve unparalleled results from Avesha AIM. Visit (avesha.io) for more information.
