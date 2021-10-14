CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader, named Martin Stinson as business development director in its North Carolina market. An accomplished sales professional, Stinson brings his experience in developing new business and relationship selling, along with his expertise in the association management industry to his new role.
"We're thrilled to welcome Martin to the FirstService Residential family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "He is the perfect candidate, bringing not only a wealth of sales experience and expertise but also a knowledge of local real estate landscape."
"I'm elated to join the FirstService Residential team. Their reputation for delivering outstanding service is second to none," said Stinson, business development director. "I look forward to utilizing my skills and experience to grow the North Carolina market and to provide superior solutions to the associations we serve."
In his role, Stinson will work closely with community association board members to present FirstService Residential's depth of resources, technology platforms and commitment to service excellence. Stinson will report directly to David Calloway, vice president, sales.
"We are excited to have Martin on the business development team. His years of sales experience and passion for the industry will serve him well in his new role," said Dennis Abbott, president, Carolinas, FirstService Residential.
Stinson has 30 plus years of sales and business development experience and 11 plus years in the community association management industry throughout North Carolina.
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
