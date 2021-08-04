SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commsignia, the largest company fully focusing on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) solutions, today announced the joining of Michael Becker to the company as VP of Global Automotive Business Development.
Throughout his career, Michael Becker (51) has gained extensive experience in various senior leadership roles focusing on software and hardware products and business development. He has been responsible for driving programs and teams globally with a strong focus on Asia, Europe and North America. He was leading the development of the first optical in-car infotainment network, and holds multiple patents for infotainment and networking solutions.
He spent 20 years at Harman International, where he started as a software engineer and moved on to product development and management, later evolutioned to global sales and business development, and later on partnerships. In 2011 he joined ATX (acquired in 2013 by SiriusXM) as Senior Director of Global Business Development, and throughout his tenure there later on he fulfilled managing director and VP roles as well. He is joining Commsignia from Agero, where he spent 2 years as VP Europe Customer Services.
In his new role, he will be responsible for creating and executing the Automotive sales strategy of Commsignia, overseeing all levels of customer engagements in every customer project from business development, sales and account management perspectives to maintain Commsignia's position as a global market leader in V2X. Besides, he will focus on building and maintaining Commsignia presence in the DACH region to support existing and potential customers.
"I couldn't be more excited to join Commsignia, a company that provides cutting-edge V2X automotive technology and smart city solutions. I'm delighted to become part of this outstanding team and I'm looking forward to supporting an accelerated growth of Commsignia"
Michael will continue to work in Germany.
Media Contact
Andrea Schenk, Commsignia, +36 307742843, andrea.schenk@commsignia.com
SOURCE Commsignia