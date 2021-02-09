MONTREAL, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Presagia is pleased to announce the appointment of René Beaudoin as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 8, 2021. Beaudoin is replacing David Glickman, who will remain with the company as Executive Chairman.
Beaudoin brings a wealth of international management expertise to his new role. He has developed market leading technology across the human resources and employee benefits spectrum and has held leadership roles in the industry for more than 20 years within the US and Canada, and globally.
Most recently, Beaudoin held the position of Chief Operating Officer of Mercer, the global HR consulting organization. In this role, Beaudoin was responsible for all operations and technology across the business, managing approximately 9,000 employees around the world.
Prior, Beaudoin held the position of Executive Vice President, U.S. Region and Chief Technology Officer of Morneau Shepell, a leading provider of technology-enabled HR and benefits services. In that role, Beaudoin was responsible for leading the development and execution of Morneau Shepell's short and long-term strategic direction in the U.S.
Beaudoin is involved in his community in Canada and abroad. He helped build a technology center and a high school for girls in a refugee camp in Northern Kenya and is currently the Chair of the Board of Amref Health Africa in Canada.
Presagia is a leader in the absence management industry, providing comprehensive solutions that enable employers and outsourcers to efficiently manage employees' leaves of absence and comply with more than 600 U.S. and Canadian federal, state, provincial and local leave laws, including the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The increasing complexity of employment law presents a huge market opportunity for technology.
"I look forward to working with the team to build on the foundation that has been laid and to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities available to the company," states Mr. Beaudoin.
David Glickman, Executive Chairman of Presagia, explains, "Presagia's vision is to be the industry's most trusted source of knowledge and technology for integrated absence and disability management. With a suite of products that addresses all segments of the market, Presagia is positioned for exponential growth, and I can't think of anyone better suited than René to drive sustainable, industry-leading growth that benefits our valued customers, employees and shareholders."
Beaudoin will also join Presagia's Board of Directors.
About Presagia
Founded in 1987, Presagia has a long history of helping organizations solve complex business problems with easy-to-use solutions. Today, this means providing cloud-based absence management solutions under the Presagia and Leave Genius brands that enable organizations to be more efficient, control lost time and risk, and strengthen compliance with federal, state and local leave and accommodation laws.
Presagia is also the leader in athlete health management systems with the Presagia Sports line of software solutions, trusted by elite athletics organizations around the world.
