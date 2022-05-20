Seasoned Leadership Added to Lead Wholesale Practice
LAKE MARY, Fla., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accretive Insurance Solutions, a nationwide collection of leading independent, niche-focused specialty and wholesale insurance providers and administrators, announced that Rob Roth has joined the team as Executive Vice President of Wholesale.
Sean Smith, CEO of Accretive, explained, "We are very excited to have Rob join the team. Accretive's leadership is laser-focused on propelling growth for our agencies by providing the best resources and expertise in the industry. Rob brings both expertise and strong carrier relationships, which will help shape our wholesale strategy."
Prior to joining Accretive, Roth was President of ECC Insurance Brokers, a wholesale brokerage specializing in Management, Professional, and Cyber liability placements. Additionally, he was a national practice leader who successfully hired, trained, and mentored numerous high-performing teams of experts who understood the markets and their clients' business needs. Rob plans to bring this team-building strategy to his new role at Accretive.
"What energizes me about working with Accretive is the opportunity to build a best-in-class team that will provide industry-leading product insight and expertise to our retail customer base. We have an incredible amount of talent in the agencies that comprise Accretive. My goal is to introduce new markets and leverage my 20-plus years of carrier relationships to build on that foundation," said Rob Roth. He continued, "We are building Accretive Wholesale to be different from what is currently available. We take time to research, understand, and pre-underwrite each opportunity that comes our way. This builds trust with our carrier partners, resulting in the best coverage, price, and proposal turn-around time for our agency base. Our retail partners will get the attention and expertise they deserve when working with Accretive."
John Stephens, Property & Casualty President of Accretive, explained, "The addition of Rob Roth to the Accretive team demonstrates our commitment to providing our partners with expertise and a platform for growth. We have some exciting initiatives we are working on in the wholesale space that will uniquely fill a void that currently exists in the industry."
Accretive wholesale currently provides professional and executive liability programs, D&O liability, and cyber liability.
