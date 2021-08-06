DENVER, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industry veteran Robert Morier has joined Paradice Investment Management LLC as Head of North American Distribution. Mr. Morier will lead all aspects of Sales, Consultant Relations, Client Service, and Marketing. He brings to Paradice LLC over 20 years of global institutional business development and investor relations experience across a variety of investment strategies with a focus on Global, International, and Emerging Market Equities. He will manage the firm's sales and client service team and will report directly to Kevin Beck, President, Paradice LLC.
Mr. Beck stated, "Robert has a wealth of investment and institutional sales experience and is a leader in the investment industry who provides value for clients and consultants. We are delighted to have him join Paradice LLC as we continue to expand into the North American market."
Mr. Morier added, "I am excited to be joining Paradice LLC and leading the firm's business development efforts. Kevin and the Paradice investment teams have distinguished the firm and their investment strategies in less efficient areas of the global, emerging and developed international equity markets through their focus on compounding capital for their clients."
Before joining Paradice LLC, Robert was the Director and Head of Sales and Client Service for Xponance, a woman and diverse-owned investment firm based in Philadelphia. Prior to joining Xponance, Robert was Managing Director and Head of North America for Global Evolution, a Denmark-based emerging and frontier markets fixed income asset manager focusing on ESG integration and impact investing. Prior to Global Evolution, Robert was the Director of Institutional Business Development at ClearBridge Investments and Indus Capital respectively where he was strategically involved in their respective institutional developments.
Robert was responsible for business development and client service for Artio Global Investors (formerly Julius Baer Investment Management) from 2002-2012, where he established the firm's first European presence in London. Robert began his career with Greenwich Associates as Senior Research Analyst with a focus on the global financial sector. With over a decade-long focus in ESG, Impact, and Sustainable Investments, Robert has also served as an advisory board member for the University of Vermont Grossman School of Business – Sustainable Innovation MBA program (SI-MBA). Robert holds a BA in History from the University of Vermont.
About Paradice Investment Management LLC
Paradice Investment Management LLC (the "Firm") is a US-based global investment manager specializing in global and emerging markets equities. With offices in Denver and San Francisco, the Firm consists of two investment teams, the Global Equity Team (founded in 2010), and the Emerging Markets team (founded in 2018). The Firm's mission is to deliver long-term compounding and capital protection for investors. The Firm, together with Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd, make up the Paradice Group, a privately-owned investment manager established in 1999 in Sydney, Australia.
