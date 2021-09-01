TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Influitive Corporation, a leading provider of customer advocacy, community and engagement software, today announced the recognition of Chief Executive Officer, Dan McCall, as one of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2021 by The Software Report.
"Dan McCall has done a remarkable job in a short amount of time leading Influitive to record profits and exciting growth opportunities," said Simon Chong, Lead Investor at Georgian. "This recognition is not surprising and is well deserved, and we're very happy that he is at the helm of an industry-leading Georgian portfolio company."
According to The Software Report, this year's CEO awardees represent some of the largest, fastest-growing and unique software companies driving the industry forward. The 2021 awardees were selected based on thousands of nominations from colleagues, peers, and other software industry participants.
Since joining Influitive in 2019, Dan has led the company through both the global pandemic and a transformation from venture-backed financing to self-funding—it is now profitable, and poised for rapid growth. He has also spearheaded key strategic initiatives such as rebuilding the executive leadership team, re-architecting the product, introducing new pricing and packaging, and forming a new services team for delivering best practices, methodologies and strategic guidance to customers.
As the worlds of customer advocacy, loyalty, community and engagement collide, McCall and his team have put Influitive in a unique position to lead this unification by supporting the customer marketing, customer success, and customer experience departments who are working together to make it happen. Influitive is now poised to deliver on what has become the "North Star" for organizations worldwide: personalized, omni-channel journeys for each customer or prospect.
"Dan's engineering and marketing background, combined with his years of experience designing and developing products, provides him with a very unique leadership perspective that is admired by employees, customers, and partners," said Alex Baker, Managing Partner at Relay Ventures. "On top of that, he's a great listener, collaborator and communicator with deep market knowledge and business insights. Dan has focused the entire company on the right priorities and goals and Influitive's future has never been brighter."
Influitive was also recently included in The Software Report's Top 100 Software Companies of 2021.
Learn more about Influitive.
About Influitive
Influitive works with forward-thinking marketers and digital businesses who want a better way to engage customers and mobilize advocates to increase referrals, references, reviews, case studies, and more. Our easy-to-use SaaS platform combines industry-leading customer advocacy tools, expert services, and training with intelligent automation, gamification, and personalization features that drive extreme engagement and customer growth at scale. Global brands such as Adobe, Cisco, IBM, HPE, SoFi and Mountain Dew rely upon Influitive to help foster collaboration, build trust and deepen relationships with customers for top-line growth and bottom-line profits.
Media Contact
Andrea Peicott, Matter Communications, +1 9782707934, influitive@matternow.com
SOURCE Influitive