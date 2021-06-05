CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tennessee-based IT infrastructure and cybersecurity firm, InfoSystems, announced today the promotion of Chris Kotte to Senior Vice President of Sales. In this role, Chris will be working closely alongside Chris Gilbert, Vice President of Sales, and Kelly Nuckolls, Vice President of Marketing and Alliances, to direct sales, operations, and marketing efforts.
"Chris has done an outstanding job of leading our enterprise sales team over the past seven-plus years, growing wallet share, revenue, and profits consistently during his tenure here at InfoSystems," said Scott Davis, CEO at InfoSystems. "Chris' extensive sales, sales management, and consulting experience uniquely qualify him for this role."
Chris is a graduate of the Harvard Business School's IBM Executive Management program, and he brings more than a quarter-century of IT experience to the InfoSystems executive team. Prior to joining InfoSystems in 2014, Chris's professional endeavors include leading sales efforts for IBM's Retail and Distribution team, managing Insight's Ohio Valley division, and time spent as a consultant assisting with the launch of a Chicago-area IT startup.
"The past year has expedited an incredible amount of change in the information technology and cybersecurity arenas, and our entire team has really stepped up to meet spiking demand," Kotte said. "I look forward to working alongside our senior leadership team to identify areas of opportunity and map our path forward as the need for comprehensive, solutions-based IT offerings in our region continues to grow."
ABOUT INFOSYSTEMS
Since 1994, InfoSystems has provided reliable IT solutions to build and maintain strong and secure systems for both SMB and enterprise organizations. Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, InfoSystems' trusted team of experts specializes in traditional infrastructure, IT optimization, and cybersecurity services, as well as next-gen solutions such as hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence. Learn more by visiting http://www.infosystems.biz.
Media Contact
Danika Veldkamp, InfoSystems, +1 (763) 218-6642, danikav@infosystems.biz
Kelly Nuckolls, InfoSystems, (601) 842-6443, kellyn@infosystems.biz
SOURCE InfoSystems