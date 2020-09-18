Weather Alert

NJZ007-PAZ061-062-201115- /O.EXA.KPHI.FR.Y.0009.200920T0500Z-200920T1200Z/ Warren-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Washington, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 612 PM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren. In Pennsylvania, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$