REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spacelift, a platform that developer operations (DevOps) teams use to manage cloud infrastructure, has raised $15m in Series B round bringing its total funding to $22.6 million. The company, which is headquartered in Redwood City, California with an additional hub in Poland, had previously raised around $7.6 million. Its series B round was led by Insight Partners, with participation from Blossom Capital, Inovo Venture Partners, and Hoxton Ventures, and it plans to use the fresh cash injection to expand its commercial business in the U.S. and quadruple its engineering team in Europe.
Over the past few years, managing cloud infrastructure has become significantly more complex. The migration of servers to the cloud has created an explosion in DevOps, but few overarching tools exist to help teams of developers safely manage infrastructure as code at scale. Spacelift has created a plug-and-play platform that allows teams to automate the management of cloud infrastructure, promising automation of manual tasks, fewer errors, and improved infrastructure security and auditability. Using Spacelift, teams can build, package, and test applications more efficiently without the risk of downtime. Distributed teams, especially in rapidly scaling companies, will also appreciate the fact that Spacelift can help them keep track of who is connecting to the infrastructure and making changes to prevent problems that could lead to outages.
Pawel Hytry, co-founder and COO at Spacelift, said: "Over the past few years, IT organizations relied on generic CI/CD tools, open-source components and custom-made solutions to manage their infrastructure. With increasing infrastructure complexity and development of infrastructure as code, this approach proves unscalable and error prone. Spacelift addresses the issues of scaling and infrastructure complexity by providing a robust, specialized management platform for infrastructure as code. We are eager to partner with Insight Partners and benefit from their experience in the developer tools space."
"With the growth of cloud-native development and DevOps practices, infrastructure as code is becoming the standard way to provision infrastructure, and Spacelift is addressing an acute need around infrastructure as code management, automation, and security and compliance," said Josh Zelman, Vice President at Insight Partners. "Spacelift enables developers and DevOps teams to more easily and effectively manage infrastructure across all platforms. In speaking with DevOps teams within the Insight portfolio, we continuously heard about this need and the strength of the Spacelift platform. Insight is thrilled to partner with Spacelift and support its ScaleUp efforts in its next phase of growth."
Spacelift launched in early 2020 after co-founder Marcin Wyszynski experienced challenges managing infrastructure as code at other organizations. Spacelift has seen a Cambrian explosion of new tools designed for teams to make the most of their cloud - ranging from cost management to audit to proactive security. The company's vision of providing the most flexible and extensible platform for infrastructure and policy as code is now more relevant than ever before. By using Spacelift, their customers get the whole cloud management story in one convenient package. Spacelift counts Checkout.com, Lightspeed and TIER Mobility among its customers.
Spacelift began its life as a product focused on Terraform, but it has expanded to encompass other infrastructure as code frameworks, such as Pulumi and CloudFormation, with Ansible coming soon. This is beneficial to engineering teams in large corporations that have teams using different frameworks, as well as small organizations aiming to empower application developers. Spacelift is the only infrastructure as code management tool to offer language support beyond Terraform, which means teams need to use only one platform to meet all their needs.
Spacelift is building a platform to help DevOps teams manage their infrastructure-as-code performance for maximum optimization of scaling businesses. Founded in 2020, the management platform allows teams to manage complex cloud infrastructures simultaneously, providing visibility and collaboration. Spacelift has raised a total of $22.6M in funding from Insight Partners, Blossom Capital, Hoxton Ventures, Inovo Venture Partners, and the founders of Supercell and Yelp.
