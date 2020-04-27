NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ING announced the appointment of Ana Carolina Oliveira as head of Sustainable Finance, covering the Americas region. Ana Carolina will report to Bill James, head of Lending in the Americas region and join ING's Sustainable Finance team headed up by Leonie Schreve, Wholesale Banking global head of Sustainable Finance. Ana Carolina is based in New York and will assume this role on June 1, 2020.
In her new role, Ana Carolina will work with ING's clients in providing structuring and advisory of sustainable finance solutions, including loans across all sectors and bond issuances, to support them in accelerating their sustainable transition.
"We are excited to have Ana Carolina join our global, sustainable finance team. She brings tremendous structuring and advisory expertise from over 10 years at ING supporting multiple sectors, coupled with a strong background in environmental and social risk," said Leonie Schreve, Wholesale Banking global head of Sustainable Finance, ING. "As the world continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, we are seeing an increased focus on how sustainable financing solutions can evolve to serve the needs of our clients across the spectrum. Ana Carolina's expertise and in-depth sector knowledge will be invaluable as we help our clients navigate this environment in the months and years ahead."
Ana Carolina will also play an integral role in supporting ING's Terra approach, a commitment to steer its €600 billion lending book in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement to keep global warming to well-below two degrees. The Terra approach tests, co-develops, and applies various methodologies to accurately measure and subsequently meet climate targets and support the transition of ING's clients to a low-carbon society.
Most recently, Ana Carolina served as a director in ING's Healthcare sector group covering large multinationals, a position she held since 2016. Prior to that she was a senior credit officer on the New York Credit Risk team beginning in 2012, where she oversaw the Large Corporates, Real Estate Finance and Investment Industry sector groups. Ana Carolina joined ING's Environmental and Social Risk team in Amsterdam as a policy risk advisor in 2008 from ABN AMRO Bank.
She holds an Executive Master in Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Rotterdam School of Management, a post-graduate certificate in Economic Diplomacy and a Bachelor degree in Economics from the Universidade Estadual de Campinas (UNICAMP) in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
