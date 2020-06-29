NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ING Americas today announced the appointment of Melissa Kanter as new head of communications and brand experience, Americas. She is responsible for leading the firm's communications and branding efforts across the Americas region, and is based in New York.
Gerald Walker, CEO of ING in the Americas said: "We are pleased to welcome Melissa to our team in the Americas. Our clients need clear, concise information about how our products help them achieve their goals, which increasingly includes supporting corporate sustainability strategies. Melissa's years of experience leading communications and sustainability campaigns will be critical in expanding and refining the ways we communicate to both our current and prospective clients."
Melissa joins ING from Signify, formerly Philips Lighting, where she served as head of integrated communications for the Americas. She was responsible for internal and external communications and oversaw corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiatives implemented across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. Prior to that, she was head of global communications for Liquidnet, a global institutional investment network, where she led media relations, internal communications, influencer outreach and issues management.
Melissa commented: "I am excited to return to the financial services industry and help ING support its global client base and build upon its position as an industry leader in sustainable financing. The world has suddenly become a very different place and the role of communications has never been more important in helping companies transform and adapt. I have joined a talented marketing and communications team at ING and look forward to helping the company navigate during this time of opportunity and challenge."
Melissa graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana with Bachelor of Art degrees in both Journalism and Psychology.
ING Americas Profile
ING Americas is the brand name of ING's wholesale business in the Americas region, and a part of ING Group N.V. ("ING"), a global financial services company of Dutch origin with a network spanning 40 countries. ING has more than 53,000 employees helping its 38.6 million customers manage their money and meet financial goals. ING Americas offers a full array of wholesale financial products, such as commercial lending, corporate finance and a full range of financial markets, products and services.
Media contact:
Jon Brubaker, Cognito
Jon.brubaker@cognitomedia.com
908-399-1254