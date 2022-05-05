Ingenovis Health announced the addition of Kelly Duggan as Senior Vice President of Integrations and Continuous Improvement. The move is the latest in a series of recent executive hires designed to strengthen and elevate Ingenovis as a powerful part of the solution in the face of the compounding healthcare provider shortage.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ingenovis Health, Inc. (Ingenovis), a top healthcare workforce solutions provider backed by private investment firms Cornell Capital and Trilantic North America, announced the addition of Kelly Duggan as Senior Vice President of Integrations and Continuous Improvement. The move is the latest in a series of recent executive hires designed to strengthen and elevate Ingenovis as a powerful part of the solution in the face of the compounding healthcare provider shortage.
Duggan is a 20-year veteran of the healthcare workforce solutions industry with expertise in effective integrations and designing solutions by leveraging technology. She spent more than 14 years with AMN Healthcare in various leadership positions and served in executive roles with RightSourcing. In her new position at Ingenovis, Kelly's responsibilities include supporting the company's integration, technology transformation, and change management efforts. She will also provide an operational lens for evaluating potential M&A targets as part of the strategy for inorganic growth.
"We are delighted to welcome Kelly to our team," said Eli Hoffman, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development. "Her deep industry knowledge and vision for the future of healthcare staffing will fortify our inorganic growth efforts to increase care capabilities for clients and clinical opportunities for providers. Adding Kelly to the team will help us stay ahead of rapidly changing trends in healthcare staffing."
"I am very excited to join the Ingenovis Health family as I have long-admired this collection of brands and believe we are on the path to achieving great things for healthcare delivery. I'm proud and energized that I can be a part of it."
Ingenovis Health is an ingenious new force in healthcare, combining the power of industry-leading staffing firms and a technology-forward approach to advance the delivery of critical healthcare clinicians to systems nationwide. Brands in the portfolio currently include trustaff Travel Nursing, Fastaff Travel Nursing, U.S. Nursing Corporation, CardioSolution, HealthCare Support and VISTA Staffing Solutions. For more information, visit https://www.ingenovishealth.com.
