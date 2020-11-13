- Successful completion of initial public offering with net proceeds of $126 million; cash and cash equivalents of $128 million as of September 30th - Additional $20 million in cash with an additional future option of $20 million through Oxford loan amendment - First registration-enabling study for INBRX-109 in chondrosarcoma anticipated to start Q2 2021 and additional clinical data read-outs expected through 2021 for INBRX-106, INBRX-105, INBRX-109, and INBRX-101