MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Initium SoftWorks LLC (ISW) today announced the Aug. 12, 2021 completion of the employee-led acquisition of the software/services division of MTS Software Solutions, Inc. (MTS), a document management technology and content services provider. The Initium SoftWorks LLC Partner team is comprised of the current MTS Software and Services Division management team. This team has extensive experience in the Content Services, Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and Document Management Services (DMS) industries. Individuals of this team have an average of 15+ years' experience with installing, configuring, consulting, and supporting Hyland OnBase, DocuWare, ABBYY FlexiCapture, FineReader and Timeline, Ephesoft, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) as well as MTS custom developed software solutions.
The software/services division will continue to operate with the same team, and for the near future, under the same name: Initium SoftWorks LLC d/b/a MTS Software Solutions (ISW-MTS). The MTS Mount Laurel, New Jersey office will remain, and a Lake Mary, Florida office was added. ISW-MTS will still have team members across the country, and Ross Smith, as Managing Partner and CEO, will continue to lead the dedicated and talented ISW-MTS team.
"On a day-to-day, it is business as usual, MTS clients are still working with the same talented team members they already know. Post-sale, the ISW-MTS project management team puts together an in-depth project plan that, when presented and executed, creates a positive experience for our customers. Once the system is implemented, our highly accomplished support team provides a level of satisfaction for our customers that is second to none," said Ross Smith, CEO at ISW-MTS. "The biggest upside for MTS clients is that the ISW-MTS team will be able to focus more attention on client's software, support, and consulting needs. There are already plans to expand resources and capabilities to continue driving value for our clients and the verticals we focus on. We are specifically excited about combining Intelligent Document Capture (IDC) platforms with Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and integrating them with an organization's Line Of Business (LOB) applications for a true Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) solution."
"MTS always recognized that business growth is about having the best professional service team in the industry, and I haven't seen a better team than ISW-MTS" said Gary Schwartz, CEO at MTS Software Solutions. I have no doubt that the ISW-MTS team will take the software/services division to an even higher level of consultative and technical support."
About Initium SoftWorks LLC dba MTS Software Solutions
Initium SoftWorks LLC (ISW) is the renewed commitment to long-term positive relationships for the software/services division of MTS Software Solutions, Inc. (MTS) and is a trusted software and consulting resource backed by over 30 years of client digital transformation success. Working in concert with their client's IT and business teams to architect an integrated system, the ISW-MTS team improves their client's current line of business systems and significantly enhances critical operations. Clients choose the ISW-MTS team for their approach in delivering solutions based on industry-leading content management and business process automation technologies and award-winning customer support. For more information, visit their website: http://www.mtssoftwaresolutions.com.
