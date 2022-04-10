Real estate tech and service companies celebrate 25 years of industry-leading events this spring in New York
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman Group® announced 31 real estate exhibitors for Inman Connect in New York, April 19 – 21, 2022. It's the 25th anniversary of these events.
Inman Connect will welcome upwards of 4,000 agents, brokers, and real estate professionals for an event specially curated to deliver content, education, and opportunities needed for the industry of today. The lineup of speakers, panels, and tracks at this event includes the well-known and well-respected, the up-and-coming, as well as new faces with transformative energy.
In the Expo Hall, the lineup of sponsors and exhibitors will serve the latest real estate technology, new solutions, and dynamic services that can help these leading professionals stay competitive, grow their business, and prepare for the future.
Exhibitors will include:
Agent Image
Agent Image is recognized as the #1 real estate website design and digital marketing company in the world. A leading innovator with 20 years of experience, constantly setting trends with one-of-a-kind custom designs, striking imagery, and intuitive user experience. Agent Image's commitment to extraordinary design and personalized attention makes them the first choice for top-producing agents, franchises, and independent brokers looking to take their online presence to new heights.
Artur'In
Artur'In provides Real Estate Professionals with a digital marketing solution to increase productivity, customer and agent retention, brand awareness, referral reach, and more. Artur'In offers a digital marketing solution that is 100% automated built to protect the connections agents have built, increase their sphere's knowledge of their business, and strengthen awareness of their brand.
BoomTown!
BoomTown has all the tools, technology, and teams needed for real estate success. It's the only solution that generates and manages leads, backed by 300+ experts. Their lead generation, consumer websites, CRM, lead qualification services, and more, come in flexible packages that scale with success.
Brokermint
Brokermint is a complete back office solution built for the cloud and mobile friendly. Simplifies and automates back office work, improving speed and accuracy. Data moves seamlessly throughout the process with no need to manually re-enter anything. Integrates with MLS, CRMs, Realogy Dash, and other tools. Structured implementation and responsive customer service. Additional professional services available.
CINC
CINC (Commissions Inc) is the leading provider of web-based real estate marketing and CRM software for elite agents and teams across North America. The CINC solution includes: a consumer website that integrates with local MLS data; a complete CRM platform that allows real estate agents to nurture clients and monitor their business; and access to three mobile apps.
CubiCasa
cubi.casa
CubiCasa is the market leader in mobile indoor scanning known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app. Their technology is used in 138 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries.
Curbio
Curbio is the leading pay-at-closing home improvement company for Realtors® and their pre-listing projects, getting homes ready for market, with no payment due until the home is sold. Staffed by former Realtors, designers, and project managers, they are experts in pre-listing home improvement, focused on speed, simplicity, and customer experience. From simple repairs to whole home makeovers, Curbio helps ensure every listing is a success.
Finance of America Commercial
As part of the Finance of America family of companies, Finance of America Commercial provides rental term loans and fix-and-flip lines of credit to residential real estate investors across the country, helping borrowers overcome traditional financing hurdles and build long-term wealth through real estate investment.
FindAMortgageBroker.com, Powered by UWM
Real estate professionals can elevate business with FindAMortgageBroker.com. They can partner with a local independent mortgage broker to get buyers a cheaper, faster, easier mortgage experience. Mortgage brokers utilize their industry expertise and resources to guide buyers through the home loan process every step of the way, getting them to the closing table faster and themselves paid sooner.
HomeLight
HomeLight is building the future of real estate today. The best real estate agents rely on HomeLight's platform to deliver better outcomes to homebuyers and sellers during every step of the real estate journey, whether that's enabling an all-cash offer, unlocking liquidity of their existing home to buy a new one, or creating certainty through a modern closing process. Each year, HomeLight facilitates billions of dollars of residential real estate business on its platform for thousands of agents.
Homes.com | Homesnap
Homes.com is one of the nation's top home search portals and Homesnap is the leading real estate productivity and marketing tool that hundreds of thousands of real estate professionals rely on to manage their businesses. Homes.com and Homesnap are sister companies under CoStar Group's family of real estate brands. Together Homes.com and Homesnap get accurate, real-time real estate information to the people who need it.
Inside Real Estate
Inside Real Estate is a fast growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 200,000 top brokerages, agents and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. kvCORE enables every brokerage to create their own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations and high-quality add-on solutions.
Inspectify
Inspectify is the world's first tech-forward home inspection platform, focused on enhancing the experience for home buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals. Inspectify makes it easy to compare certified and highly reviewed inspectors' availability and book instantly online. Included repair cost estimates help real estate professionals save hours on every transaction so they can stay focused on what really matters.
IXACT Contact
IXACT Contact is a next-generation real estate CRM that gives real estate professionals all the tools they need to manage contact information, keep in touch communications, active business, and online presence. All in a single, easy-to-use solution.
Localize
localize.city/agents
Localize is a lead conversion solution that nurtures raw leads into qualified homebuyers so agents never lose another deal. They are not just lead generation or a CRM. Localize specializes in lead conversion. They qualify, nurture, and convert agents' existing leads through high-tech engagement with Hunter by Localize, a virtual assistant powered by artificial and human intelligence.
Luxury Presence
Luxury Presence is the leading marketing platform powering the world's elite real estate agents and brokers. They give agents a powerful way to grow their business with award-winning websites, expert-guided marketing strategies, and access to an exclusive referral network. After working with 4,000+ agents, including 20+ of the top 100 WSJ Agents, Luxury Presence helps build brands and cut through the noise with one, easy to use platform.
Market Buy
Market Buy is an online offer management service for Realtors, Brokers and Agents that uses its proprietary world leading tech to allow offers to be placed digitally, and for those offers to be communicated in real time to all stakeholders in the real estate transaction, saving listing agents on average 2 hours per buyer per sale, giving them more time to grow their business.
Matterport
Matterport is the leading spatial data company focused on digitizing and indexing the built world. They enable real estate professionals to create and share digital twins of the built world, which can be used to design, build, operate, promote and understand any space. They offer the most powerful, immersive, accessible and east-to-use spatial data platform in the world.
New American Funding
New American Funding is one of the top real estate mortgage lenders in the Country. Dedicated to educating and helping all people improve their quality of living through homeownership. They offer many loan products, including a Buyer Accepted program to help compete with cash buyers. When partnering with them, agents can count on resources, marketing, and support to remain top of mind.
NewHomePage
NewHomePage has been in business since 1988 specializing in marketing and large data analytics in the Real Estate Industry. Featuring their GeoLiveFarm.com product which turns Data into Dollars. Find Likely movers, Life Events. Agents can keep prospecting area updated and get informed of changes instantly. White Label solutions available that can make the agent's company be the provider while NewHomePage does all the work and support.
Nodalview
Founded in 2016, Nodalview is a European Proptech that today empowers more than 10,000 real estate professionals worldwide to better attract, engage, and qualify candidates online, by leveraging high quality property visuals including photos, virtual tours, and videos.
planetRE
planetRE is a leading enterprise platform for real estate offering marketing, transaction and financial solutions under one cloud. It is enhanced now with new cutting edge AI and patented blockchain technology for agents to be an active player in the new real estate metaverse. Agents should be able to stand out tall in the market with differentiated marketing with both buyers and sellers.
RateMyAgent
RateMyAgent is a digital marketing platform built for great real estate agents to harness the power of verified reviews to validate, differentiate and grow business. From the Basic profile that brings all agent's existing and future reviews together to create a complete view, to the robust Digital Pro subscription that brings that well-earned reputation to life.
Revaluate
Revaluate segments lists and databases for marketers by propensity to move. Their award winning third party validated accuracy is the best in the real estate industry at identifying people who are likely to move in the next six months. Marketers use this refined and targeted data to greatly increase the efficiency of their campaigns.
Revive
Revive is a real estate services company that focuses on maximizing value and profit for home sellers. They believe that innovation for the homeowner in the real estate industry is overdue. They are on a mission to empower seller's across the nation to sell their home at top dollar by leveraging their expertise, capital, and network. Said simply, they invest for the homeowner's profit.
Rocket Mortgage
Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest home mortgage lender and a part of Rocket Companies, enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. In 2020, Rocket Companies launched Rocket Pro Insight, a new technology platform providing real estate agents real-time updates on the status of their clients' mortgages. It allows agents to adjust their client's approval letter within the client's approved range, an important tool when negotiating offers. Also, if a real estate professional sees a key document is needed, the agent can upload it for the client in the app. As of the end of Q1 2021, 45,000 agents were leveraging Rocket Pro Insight.
ShowingTime
ShowingTime is the leading showing management and market stats technology provider to the residential real estate industry, with more than 1.2 million active listings subscribed to its services. Its showing products take the inefficiencies out of the appointment scheduling process, while its market stats tools help subscribers generate interactive, easy-to-use local market reports, including recruiting software that equips brokers to identify top performers and measure their market share vs. competitors.
SIMCA
SIMCA has built real estate along the Yucatan peninsula to Playa del Carmen and Tulum for +16 years, and completed over 30 residential developments. From High performing Investment condos to Luxury, they are recognized as the #1 Developer in Mexico's Southeast. Their goal is to help Brokers & Agents provide the best Investment, Vacation Rental or Second home property in Mexico, to their buyers. They also offer a 6% referral program.
Tavant
As a trusted digital partner for 20+ years, Tavant delivers growth for its customers across a multitude of industries, with an emphasis on Fintech and Proptech. Leading the implementation of next-gen technologies, their AI-powered, data-centric products and custom solutions enable businesses to improve operational efficiency, productivity, speed, accuracy and modernize the homebuying experience.
The Neighborhood Connection
TheNeighborhoodConnection.com provides agents with their very own professionally produced real estate magazine, mailed to their exclusive neighborhood on a regular basis. Personally branded, fully customizable and with a digital campaign targeting their farm and website. Agents can generate leads and close listing appointments with elevated branding and create a stronger relationship with their farming neighborhood, build credibility, and separate themselves from the competition.
Very Social
Very Social is a creative agency specializing in building and amplifying the brands of real estate professionals through tailored social media strategies. Their network includes a full creative studio for all photo, video, and copywriting needs. Whether agents want to elevate their online presence or get started from scratch, Very Social helps build and grow brands.
Inman Connect will take place live in New York and online April 19-21, 2022.
Inman News is the leading real estate news source for real estate agents, Realtors, brokers, real estate executives, and real estate technology leaders who need the latest real estate news, insights and analysis to grow their business and stay ahead of the competition.
