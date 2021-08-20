SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roberto Mercado today announced Inmobi Properties and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Inmobi Properties, a team with expertise in multiple market sectors, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
A Realtor® since 2002 and broker since 2005, Mercado has sold more than 500 homes in San Diego County. Prior to Inmobi Properties, Mercado was a top producer at one of the nation's largest brokerages, where his 20-year career included leading several real estate teams and managing a brokerage office with 15 agents. He has additional experience in real estate investing, property management, residential development, and he has a Mortgage Originator NMLS license.
At Inmobi Properties, San Diego buyers and sellers can expect personalized service, relentless advocacy, and persistent attention to detail. Valuing relationships above all, the Inmobi Properties team offers clients genuine care and impeccable ethics combined with smart, proven strategies and the latest tech. These professionals have helped a diverse clientele achieve just about every imaginable goal, and they have additional expertise in new construction, development, property management, and investments.
Partnering with Side will ensure Inmobi Properties remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Inmobi Properties with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Inmobi Properties will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"After helping hundreds of local and international buyers and sellers, I've learned how to deliver results for my clients by trying to make the real estate transaction as flawless as possible, and that's what we aim to do at Inmobi Properties," Mercado said. "I partnered with Side so that my team would have the cutting-edge industry tools and tech to enhance the client experience as we grow."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Inmobi Properties
Inmobi Properties associates go above and beyond, sharing their expertise as they build relationships through consistency, professionalism, and personalized service. With experience spanning multiple industry sectors, including mortgage lending, new construction, development, property management, and investments, they've helped a diverse clientele achieve diverse real estate goals. Inmobi Properties is headquartered in San Diego. To learn more about its experienced advisors and high-quality service, visit inmobiproperties.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
