YOKNEAM, Israel, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, Florida, on March 11 at 1:35 pm EST.
Mr. Mizrahy will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting please contact your Barclays salesperson or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at: https://inmodemd.com/investors/. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
Phone: (917) 607-8654
Email: ir@inmodemd.com