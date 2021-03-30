YOKNEAM, Israel, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Spero Theodorou, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Mr. Shakil Lakhani, President of North America, will present at the Needham 20th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 11:45 am EDT.
InMode's management will be available for one-on-one investor calls during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Needham salesperson or Miri Segal at ir@inmodemd.com.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at: https://inmodemd.com/investors/. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology.
For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.
