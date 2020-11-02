InMode_Logo.jpg
By InMode Ltd.

YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer will participate and host one-on-one meetings at the following virtual investor conferences:

Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
 Management will present virtually at 10:50 a.m. EST on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum
 Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 11:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

To schedule a meeting please contact your salesperson or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available to the public at: https://inmodemd.com/investors/. The webcasts will be archived for 90 days following the live presentations.

About InMode 

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. 

For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia
 MS-IR LLC
ir@inmodemd.com
 917-607-8654

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064477/InMode_Logo.jpg

 

 

