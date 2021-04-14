LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovate Diversity™ is changing the narrative for what it means to have a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiative in businesses. The nonprofit will be hosting an "Economic Impact Panel: The Hidden Power of Diversification," on April 27 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Zoom.
"We're moving the conversation from one of 'doing the right thing' to a prudent business practice for positive economic impact in communities we serve," said Innovate Diversity™ Executive Director Will Walls. Walls aims to bring together audiences who can be the changemakers in a business climate that perpetuates diversity as a moral obligation.
Panelists are:
- Danetta Jackson, Business Outreach Program Manager for the California Department of General Services
- Valorie D. Thomas, Ph.D., Professor of English and Africana Studies at Pomona College
- Iris Yirei Hu, Artist, Weaver, Storyteller, and Lecturer at Otis College of Art and Design
- Ralph "Skip" Masters, Procurement Counselor for California Capital Procurement Technical Assistance Center
The economic impact panel speakers will share their experiences and understanding of DEI and explore what it means to change the narrative.
The panel is for small business owners, DEI officers, business leaders, procurement officers, and others who are interested in learning more about DEI initiatives. Individuals interested in registering to attend this virtual panel can go to http://bit.ly/innovatediversity. To learn more about this event or about Innovate Diversity™, visit their website at http://www.innovatediversity.org or email: info@innovatediversity.org.
About Innovate Diversity™
Innovate Diversity™ focuses on changing the narrative around diversity from a moral obligation to prudent business and positive economic impact for our community. Our industry experts and volunteers provide the momentum that helps us affect change. Using data-driven models, we provide solutions that make a long-lasting difference.
