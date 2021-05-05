ERIE, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- innovaTel Telepsychiatry, a leading provider of integrated telepsychiatry services and a Platinum Partner of the National Council for Behavioral Health, has expanded its board of directors to include two, nationally recognized figures in the behavioral health field.
The board expansion comes as innovaTel continues to experience considerable growth, surpassing first quarter revenue expectations and remaining on track to eclipse financial projections as 2021 unfolds.
With the addition of Linda Rosenberg, a Columbia University faculty member and former president and CEO of the National Council for Behavioral Health, and Michael Gaffney, president and CEO of Cellphire Therapeutics, innovaTel's board of directors expands from seven to nine members. innovaTel President and CEO Jon Evans said the expansion of the board with these two highly respected professionals adds even more reputable and well-connected support to the company's mission of improving access to exceptional psychiatric care.
"We've had outstanding guidance from our current board as we've navigated tremendous growth over the years and most recently through the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the board collectively saw a need to expand to ensure that our mission has the opportunity to expand our provision of care to a national footprint," Evans said. "I credit Linda with elevating mental health to a national conversation, and Mike's expertise will help us bridge healthcare and business. They're both tremendous additions to our board and we welcome their collective wisdom and guidance."
Rosenberg, who has worked with innovaTel in the past as a co-chair of the company's strategic advisory board, has made a mark on behavioral healthcare that can't be overstated. During her tenure with the National Council, the organization became the nation's largest mental health and addiction education and advocacy association with more than 3,300 member organizations serving more than 10 million Americans.
Accomplishments under her leadership include helping secure passage of the federal parity law, the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, and the Excellence Act that created Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers as well as introducing Mental Health First Aid to millions of Americans.
"I have long advocated for improved access to care and have always supported and admired innovaTel's efforts to leverage telepsychiatry partnerships as a means to that end," Rosenberg said. "New and complex challenges in behavioral healthcare require new and innovative solutions, and I'm ready to help innovaTel progress with its mission because in the end, it benefits patients in need."
Gaffney, a veteran in private equity and executive level leadership in the healthcare industry, brings to innovaTel's board his 30 years of experience in leading nearly a dozen healthcare organizations and investing in more than 30 such companies. His expertise extends to investment, strategy development and execution, growth, capital raising and business development. Gaffney's ability to view innovaTel's growth through a business lens, offering investment context, will be valuable as the company continues to mature.
"It is clear that innovaTel offers a valuable service as evidenced by the incredible growth it's seen with its telepsychiatry partnerships. I look forward to being able to offer evidence-based business insights that may prove fruitful for innovaTel's future expansion," Gaffney said.
Rosenberg and Gaffney will attend their first board meeting this month.
About innovaTel Telepsychiatry: innovaTel Telepsychiatry is a clinically owned and operated telepsychiatry company that was founded in 2014 to address the shortage of psychiatric clinicians. innovaTel's nationwide network is comprised of psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and licensed clinical social workers with a focused mission to enhance timely access to care by partnering with community care centers.
For more information about innovaTel Telepsychiatry's services, visit http://www.innovatel.com.
