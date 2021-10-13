WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monica H. Kang, creativity workplace expert and Founder & CEO of InnovatorsBox will be speaking on two panels at the Economist Event, Innovation@Work US: one on inclusive hybrid workplace development, and one on maintaining innovative, remote work culture. The first panel she will speak at is called "Leadership lessons in hybrid work models from onboarding to exit: how to overcome the risk of proximity bias and avoid creating second-class citizens?" on October 19, 2021. The second panel is called "Culture@work: to what extent can corporate values transcend the office walls?" on October 20, 2021.
Kang is a recognized thought leader in creative leadership and innovation culture development across generations and diverse employees. As the founder of creative leadership firm InnovatorsBox, she helps clients reconnect with their creativity in order to build teams, leaders, and cultures that are productive, innovative, and unstoppable. She works with clients worldwide including Fortune 500 companies, higher education institutions, government agencies, and nonprofits including NBC Universal, Samsung, Facebook, JFF Labs, and Bristol Myers Squibb.
Her work has been awarded across numerous platforms, including The White House, Ashoka Changemakers, Women Empowerment Expo, Timmy Award, National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), and Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). She is also the author of Rethink Creativity: How to Innovate, Inspire, and Thrive at Work and the founder of InnovatorsBox Studios™.
Kang has closely studied inclusive hybrid workplace, belonging, leadership, and culture development, especially in the past few years, as the Coronavirus pandemic puts a spotlight on flexible workplace dynamics.
"It's time we design the way we work so people are allowed to be human…," says Kang. "…a workflow centered on people's mental well being and psychological safety which accepts differences in communication style and motivation drive as part of the business success. In the panel I will discuss how to center a workplace on what people feel and express and why such design is the secret to fueling limitless innovation, belonging, and authentic culture."
The panel on hybrid workplace will also include Chief people officer (CPO) of Zoom, Lynne Oldham, CPO of VICE Media Group, Daisy Auger-Domínguez, and Global Head of Human Capital of Apollo Global Management, Matthew Breitfelder. Kang will then be joined by executive vice president and chief human resources officer of T-Mobile, Deanne King, CPO of Expedia Group, Archana Singh, CHRO of Bristol Myers Squibb, Ann Powell, and CEO of Mackage, Tanya Golesic to discuss how to maintain company values in a remote workplace culture.
The Innovation@Work US Economist Event is a three-day event (Oct 18-21, 2021) focusing on reimagining leadership, collaboration, and creativity in the workplace in our "new normal." Attendees will learn from distinguished corporate leaders how people and technology will collaborate to be successful in the future of work. The virtual event will have over 110 speakers and over 3,000 attendees. To learn more about the event, other speakers, and how to register, visit here.
Before the end of the year, Kang also plans to speak at John Hopkins University, EPIC Summit, Samsung, Asia Foundation, and more.
