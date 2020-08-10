INOVIO Second Quarter Highlights - INO-4800 U.S. Phase 1 clinical manuscript with full clinical data currently under-going peer-review for publication at a top medical journal; INO-4800 was generally safe and well-tolerated in all participants with only 6 treatment related Grade 1 (lowest) AEs - 100% of trial participants demonstrated overall immune responses - 95% had seroconverted by antibody response overall; - Nearly 90% generated strong T cell responses, including CD8+ T cell responses - Secured $71 million from U.S. Department of Defense to scale up manufacture of CELLECTRA® 3PSP smart device and procurement of CELLECTRA® 2000 - Reported favorable INO-4800 animal challenge data in mouse and non-human primate (NHP) studies; NHP challenge data at 13 weeks post last immunization showed robust memory immune responses and protection from virus replication in both nasal passages and lower lungs - INO-4800 selected by U.S. Operation Warp Speed for COVID-19 non-human primate challenge study - Expanded INO-4800 DNA manufacturing agreement with Richter-Helm and CEPI to support large-scale manufacturing; currently expanding manufacturing consortium and on track to meet goal of producing at least 100 million INO-4800 doses in 2021 via growing global coalition of partners and funders - Phase 1/2 INO-4800 trials for COVID-19 approved in South Korea and China - Presented positive 12-month overall survival efficacy data demonstrating 85% survival rate for DNA immunotherapy candidate INO-5401 in treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting - Reported positive Interim Phase 2 results for DNA immunotherapy candidate VGX-3100 in treating HPV-associated anal and vulvar dysplasia; VGX-3100 REVEAL 1 pivotal Phase 3 data for HPV-associated cervical dysplasia on track to be reported in 4Q2020 - INO-3107, a treatment of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP), a rare, debilitating disease caused by HPV infection, received Orphan Disease designation by the FDA; Phase 1/2 clinical trial initiated Investor Call Today at 4:30 PM ET