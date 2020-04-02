PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that specializes in delivering indoor intelligence, today announced it has signed Unified Systems Inc. as an authorized reseller. Unified Systems Inc. is a systems integration company specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of IP-based technologies. Unified Systems Inc. deploys services to companies within various marketplaces including gaming facilities, commercial and industrial companies, as well as government and public agencies.
Unified Systems Inc.'s objective is to solve complex client problems and add business value by integrating multiple technologies to create a complete business intelligence platform providing a seamless experience for clients. By applying Inpixon's technology, Unified Systems Inc. intends to further address their customers' security, analytics, and mapping needs, in turn, providing real-time actionable data for the client. Inpixon's offering provides Unified Systems Inc.'s broad and expanding customer base a comprehensive indoor intelligence platform. The complete system will allow clients to manage visitor flow, obtain improved metrics around visitors, generate accurate employee analytics, and enhance security, including policy enforcement and asset tracking for government and private organizations.
Shawn Madsen, General Manager of Unified Systems Inc., stated, "We are very excited to apply Inpixon's technology to assist in solving our client's complex problems. We believe Inpixon's comprehensive platform adds a very important layer to our products and services, as it provides greater insights for clients into areas such as real-time analytics, operational management, asset tracking and improved security. Not only is Inpixon's solution comprehensive but we can also customize each product to our client's needs and preferences. We are in various discussions with existing and prospective clients where Inpixon's platform may be a good fit, and we look forward to building upon our relationship with Inpixon."
Soumya Das, Chief Operating Officer at Inpixon, stated, "We are extremely pleased to sign Unified Systems Inc. as an authorized reseller as they have the ability to reach a broad range of clients including government and municipalities, premier mining companies, large gaming companies, and more. Unified Systems Inc.'s existing and prospective clients can benefit from many key features that our platform addresses for measurable ROI, improved security and asset tracking used for people and equipment. Organizations are increasingly seeking a comprehensive indoor intelligence platform such as Inpixon's, and we look forward to having Unified Systems apply our technology within their many verticals."
About Unified Systems Inc.
Unified Systems Inc. (USI) is an industry leading systems integration company, specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of IP based security technology. Since 2005, USI has been providing industry leading design assistance, supply management, and technical support in the delivery of security technologies to the commercial and industrial marketplaces including; gaming facilities, commercial and industrial companies, police departments and other public agencies.
About Inpixon
Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is an indoor intelligence company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's indoor location and data platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position all active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices, and uses a proprietary process that ensures anonymity. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.
