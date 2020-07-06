PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that delivers Indoor Intelligence™ solutions, today announced it has closed the transaction in which it acquired an exclusive license to market, distribute, and develop the SYSTAT and SigmaPlot software suite of products. Inpixon anticipates the transaction will be accretive to earnings and contribute approximately $3.5 million in additional revenue annually, based on historical sales for the software suite.
The suite of data analytics and statistical visualization tools includes SigmaPlot, SigmaStat, SYSTAT, PeakFit, TableCurve 2D, TableCurve 3D, SigmaScan and MYSTAT. The products are estimated to have more than 400,000 users across 37 countries, including large, well-known, corporate enterprises, universities and governmental agencies.
"We look forward to continuing to offer the reliable sales and support services to the existing SYSTAT and SigmaPlot customer base, while also striving to offer an enhanced user experience and platform extensions that the customers who rely on these tools have been looking for," said Nadir Ali, Inpixon CEO. "With this transaction we expect to increase our revenue and cross-selling opportunities for all of our solutions, including the Inpixon Mapping, Analytics and Workplace Readiness™ solutions, with a greatly expanded global customer base. In addition, the development rights granted will not only allow us to improve the statistical and analytical capabilities of the products for existing customers of the software but also enable us to incorporate the new offering into our Indoor Intelligence platform."
For more information on the SYSTAT and SigmaPlot suite of analytics and data visualization tools, please visit inpixon.com/systat.
For further information regarding the transaction, please see Inpixon's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Inpixon
Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the ability of Inpixon to successfully retain the SYSTAT and SigmaPlot global historical customer base, the ability to successfully develop and enhance the software offering as contemplated, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, including during a panel monitoring period ending on February 5, 2021, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.