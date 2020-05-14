CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forgen, a national leader in environmental remediation and infrastructure technologies, announces today the completion of the corporate acquisition of Inquip Associates, Inc. (Inquip). Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Inquip is one of the oldest geotechnical companies in the nation serving clients in the United States, Canada, and South America.
The addition of Inquip to the Forgen Team complements Forgen's geotechnical construction offering and provides immediate access to new geographies and project opportunities throughout the US and Internationally. The combined company will maintain headquarters in Centennial, Colorado, and will continue operating Inquip's pre-acquisition office locations including its current headquarters in McClean, Virginia.
From Forgen President and CEO, Chris Shea - "We are thrilled to have Inquip join our team. Integrating our resources and talent pool will significantly enhance our opportunities to serve our customers. The collective skills, abilities, and expertise extends our project execution capabilities and positions us well for future growth."
About Forgen:
Forgen was founded in 2009 to provide high quality environmental remediation and infrastructure technologies to public and private sector clients. Forgen has delivered hundreds of safe and successful projects in a variety of settings utilizing innovative technical solutions and implementation strategies that render the best possible value.
About Inquip Associates, Inc.:
Inquip Associates, Inc. (Inquip) is a specialty geotechnical contractor founded in 1977. Inquip traces its roots to the beginning of slurry trench technology in 1950 on the Terminal Island Project, in California, for the Los Angeles Port Authority. This was the world's first industrial application of the bentonite slurry trenching method of excavation. The company's capabilities include underground seepage barriers; cast-in-place and precast slurry walls for support of excavations; deep soil mixing; leachate collection systems; liners; pressure and jet grouting; and reactive barriers. Inquip uses the slurry trench method of excavation for a wide range of construction, including soil-bentonite cutoff walls; cast-in-place concrete slurry walls; and biopolymer drainage and recharge trenches.
For more information, please contact Michael Copeland at 239831@email4pr.com or call 813-220-5981.