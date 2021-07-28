NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsCorp, parent company to INSBANK (OTCQX:IBTN), today reported second quarter earnings of $1,369,000, or $0.47 per share compared to $549,000 and $.19 per share for the same period in 2020. Year-to-date earnings were $2,659,000, or $0.91 per share, which was a 107.6% increase over the prior year of $1,281,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest margin improved for the third consecutive quarter, as repricing liabilities drove a decrease in the bank's cost of funding. "Our team made steady progress on both short and long-term goals this quarter," said Jim Rieniets, President and CEO of INSBANK. "Growth, margin enhancement, and reduction in non-performing assets all contributed to a double-digit return for our shareholders."
Driven by a variety of on-going technology initiatives, in the second quarter INSBANK also surpassed some of its own peak performance ratios. On a year-to-date basis the bank's efficiency ratio improved to 51%, while assets per employee continued to grow, eclipsing $14 million for the first time ever. "Fintech is rapidly changing the banking landscape, as market share and capital are migrating to institutions capable of both meeting the customer digitally as well as employing technology to operate efficiently," said Rieniets. "Driven by a culture that embraces continuous improvement, our team is meeting the technology challenge as evidenced by these operating metrics," Rieniets continued.
Highlights of the quarter and year-over-year include (Peer data is as of March 31, 2021):
- Total assets grew $66.5 million year over year or 11.2% as of June 30, 2021.
- Non-interest bearing deposits grew $14.6 million or 21.9% during the 12 months ended June 30, 2021.
- Loans generated through the government's SBA-PPP Phase II program totaled $19 million.
- Deferred loan fees related to the PPP loans is approximately $770,000 at June 30, 2021.
- Efficiency ratio was 51.1% at June 30, 2021, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 60.7%.
- Non-Interest Expense to Total Average Assets was 1.64% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, slightly lower than 1.78% for the same period in 2020 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.43%.
- Cost of all interest-bearing funding was .98% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreasing from 1.63% for the same period in 2020.
- Assets per employee remained strong at $14.3 million, compared to the FDIC peer group of $6.6 million.
- The bank's tier 1 capital ratio was 12.1%, while total risk-based capital was 13.3%.
- The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.45% exclusive of PPP loan balances and 1.35% including PPP balances, slightly lower than the bank's FDIC peer group average of 1.37%.
- Annualized return on tangible common equity for the year was 10.09% for the six months ended June 30, 2021
- Tangible book value increased $0.80 to $18.04 during the quarter primarily by virtue of retained earnings less a dividend of $.12 per share.
About INSBANK
Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personal services provided by experienced relationship managers, and has utilized technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. TMA Medical Banking and Medquity are both divisions of INSBANK. TMA Medical Banking provides banking services to members of the Tennessee Medical Association, while Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to individuals beyond the scope of Tennessee, whether they are still in residency, practicing or entering retirement. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank has offices in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com
InsCorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
2021
2020
2020
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 15,785
$ 8,219
$ 4,986
Interest Bearing Deposits
57,637
33,356
32,297
Securities
16,093
17,039
23,508
Loans
534,574
525,235
500,025
Allowance for Loan Losses
(7,225)
(7,365)
(6,480)
Net Loans
527,349
517,870
493,545
Premises and Equipment, net
13,437
13,630
13,831
Bank Owned Life Insurance
12,486
10,115
9,989
Restricted Equity Securities
8,630
7,612
6,299
Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net
1,091
1,091
1,091
Other Assets
7,640
8,298
8,090
Total Assets
$ 660,148
$ 617,230
$ 593,636
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing
$ 81,376
$ 52,665
$ 66,773
Interest-bearing
452,422
417,731
397,941
Total Deposits
533,798
470,396
464,714
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
40,000
50,000
49,000
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund
14,070
18,412
8,400
Subordinated Debentures
15,000
15,000
15,000
Federal Funds Purchased
-
7,000
-
Other Liabilities
3,190
5,328
6,079
Total Liabilities
606,058
566,136
543,193
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock
31,585
31,190
31,155
Treasury Stock
(663)
(681)
-
Accumulated Retained Earnings
22,666
20,377
18,948
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
502
208
340
Total Stockholders' Equity
54,090
51,094
50,443
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 660,148
$ 617,230
$ 593,636
Tangible Book Value
$ 18.04
$ 17.24
$ 16.85
InsCorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
June 30, 2021
Interest Income
$ 11,998
$ 22,694
$ 11,780
Interest Expense
2,672
7,221
3,975
Net Interest Income
9,326
15,473
7,805
Provision for Loan Losses
1,025
2,400
1,100
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
119
212
103
Bank Owned Life Insurance
121
251
124
Gain on Interest Rate Hedges and Security sales
307
-
-
Other
583
705
383
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Benefits
3,356
6,200
3,137
Occupancy and equipment
644
1,233
584
Data Processing
293
553
270
Marketing and Advertising
208
349
152
Other
1,011
1,843
983
Net income from Operations
3,919
4,063
2,189
Interest Expense-Subordinated Debt
478
956
478
Income Before Income Taxes
3,441
3,107
1,711
Income Tax Expense
(782)
(674)
(430)
Net Income
$ 2,659
$ 2,433
$ 1,281
Return on Weighted Average Common Shares
$ 0.91
$ 0.83
$ 0.44
