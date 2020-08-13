NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InsCorp, Inc., parent company of INSBANK (OTCQX: IBTN), today reported 2nd quarter earnings of $548,000, or $0.19 per share. Quarterly earnings for the Nashville-based lender were down $420,000, or $0.14 per share, versus those of the same period the prior year. Contributing to this decline, the bank added $800,000 to its provision for loan loss reserves during the quarter, compared to $175,000 in the same period the prior year. In addition to the reserve expense, a decline in net interest margin contributed to reduced operating earnings. Year-to-date earnings totaled $1,281,000, or $0.44 per share.
"While the latter part of the quarter saw some affected business clients resume operations, other industries remain muted while the pandemic prolongs," said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK. "Until such time as there is clarity around the virus, the duration of its impact on the economy, and the extent of legislative and regulatory response to this emerging crisis, we plan to prudently add to reserves while we work with borrowers on a case-by-case basis to navigate dynamic challenges."
As previously reported, roughly 20% of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans originated by INSBANK were provided to new business customers. While PPP loan disbursements also contributed to aggregate deposit growth, new commercial deposit account relationships helped fuel $22.9 million of deposit growth during the quarter.
"Despite the challenges facing the banking industry, our team has remained focused on executing our plans for core deposit growth and expansion of business lines, a couple of which are fintech ventures," continued Rieniets. "In many ways this pandemic will challenge traditional banking, and those financial institutions, like INSBANK, with forward-looking business models and cultures should emerge with a competitive advantage."
Highlights of the quarter included:
- Yield on assets was 4.38% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 5.03% for the same period in 2019.
- Cost of interest-bearing funding was 1.48% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreasing from 1.78% for the same period in 2019.
- Efficiency ratio was 59.6% at June 30, 2020, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 62.8%.
- Non-Interest Expense to Total Assets was 1.78% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, slightly lower than 1.86% for the same period in 2019 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.65%.
- Assets per employee remained strong at $12.86 million, compared to the FDIC peer group of $6.20 million.
- Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 0.06% for the same period in 2019.
- The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.30%, slightly higher than the bank's FDIC peer group average of 1.25%.
- Annualized return on tangible common equity for the second quarter was 5.18%
- Tangible book value increased $0.21 to $16.85 during the quarter by virtue of retained earnings and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income.
About INSBANK
Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personal services provided by experienced relationship managers, and has utilized technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. TMA Medical Banking and Medquity are both divisions of INSBANK. TMA Medical Banking provides banking services to members of the Tennessee Medical Association, while Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to individuals beyond the scope of Tennessee, whether they are still in residency, practicing or entering retirement. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank has offices in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbanktn.com.
InsCorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(unaudited)
June 30
December 31,
June 30
2020
2019
2019
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 4,986
$ 5,342
$ 3,386
Interest Bearing Deposits
32,297
27,418
45,100
Securities
23,508
20,996
20,638
Loans
500,025
469,172
438,003
Allowance for Loan Losses
(6,480)
(5,380)
(5,102)
Net Loans
493,545
463,792
432,901
Premises and Equipment, net
13,831
13,982
14,070
Bank Owned Life Insurance
9,989
9,865
9,737
Restricted Equity Securities
6,299
5,866
5,064
Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net
1,091
1,091
1,091
Other Assets
8,090
5,022
4,885
Total Assets
$ 593,636
$ 553,374
$ 536,872
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing
$ 66,773
$ 34,854
$ 34,757
Interest-bearing
397,941
402,118
390,427
Total Deposits
464,714
436,972
425,184
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
49,000
49,000
46,000
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund
8,400
Subordinated Debentures
15,000
15,000
15,000
Federal Funds Purchased
-
Other Liabilities
6,079
3,404
4,228
Total Liabilities
543,193
504,376
490,412
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock
31,155
30,993
30,865
Accumulated Retained Earnings
18,948
17,944
15,583
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
340
61
12
Total Stockholders' Equity
50,443
48,998
46,460
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 593,636
$ 553,374
$ 536,872
Tangible Book Value
$ 16.85
$ 16.32
$ 15.59
InsCorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
Interest Income
11,780
24,941
12,229
Interest Expense
3,975
8,872
4,328
Net Interest Income
$ 7,805
$ 16,069
$ 7,901
Provision for Loan Losses
1,100
725
400
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
103
154
70
Residential Mortgage Services
-
4
Bank Owned Life Insurance
124
253
125
Sale of Government Guaranteed Loans
-
384
-
Other
383
600
219
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Benefits
3,137
6,023
2,834
Occupancy and equipment
584
1,160
545
Data Processing
270
499
249
Marketing and Advertising
152
379
171
Other
983
1,988
1,081
Net income from Operations
2,189
6,690
3,035
Interest Expense-Subordinated Debt
478
956
478
Income Before Income Taxes
1,711
5,734
2,557
Income Tax Expense
(430)
(1,207)
(686)
Net Income
$ 1,281
$ 4,527
$ 1,871
Return on Weighted Average Common Shares
$ 0.44
$ 1.55
$ 0.64