NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InsCorp, Inc., parent company of INSBANK (OTCQX: IBTN), today reported 2nd quarter earnings of $548,000, or $0.19 per share. Quarterly earnings for the Nashville-based lender were down $420,000, or $0.14 per share, versus those of the same period the prior year. Contributing to this decline, the bank added $800,000 to its provision for loan loss reserves during the quarter, compared to $175,000 in the same period the prior year. In addition to the reserve expense, a decline in net interest margin contributed to reduced operating earnings. Year-to-date earnings totaled $1,281,000, or $0.44 per share.

"While the latter part of the quarter saw some affected business clients resume operations, other industries remain muted while the pandemic prolongs," said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK. "Until such time as there is clarity around the virus, the duration of its impact on the economy, and the extent of legislative and regulatory response to this emerging crisis, we plan to prudently add to reserves while we work with borrowers on a case-by-case basis to navigate dynamic challenges."

As previously reported, roughly 20% of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans originated by INSBANK were provided to new business customers. While PPP loan disbursements also contributed to aggregate deposit growth, new commercial deposit account relationships helped fuel $22.9 million of deposit growth during the quarter.

"Despite the challenges facing the banking industry, our team has remained focused on executing our plans for core deposit growth and expansion of business lines, a couple of which are fintech ventures," continued Rieniets. "In many ways this pandemic will challenge traditional banking, and those financial institutions, like INSBANK, with forward-looking business models and cultures should emerge with a competitive advantage."

Highlights of the quarter included:

  • Yield on assets was 4.38% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 5.03% for the same period in 2019.
  • Cost of interest-bearing funding was 1.48% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreasing from 1.78% for the same period in 2019.
  • Efficiency ratio was 59.6% at June 30, 2020, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 62.8%.
  • Non-Interest Expense to Total Assets was 1.78% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, slightly lower than 1.86% for the same period in 2019 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.65%.
  • Assets per employee remained strong at $12.86 million, compared to the FDIC peer group of $6.20 million.
  • Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 0.06% for the same period in 2019.
  • The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.30%, slightly higher than the bank's FDIC peer group average of 1.25%.
  • Annualized return on tangible common equity for the second quarter was 5.18%
  • Tangible book value increased $0.21 to $16.85 during the quarter by virtue of retained earnings and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income.

About INSBANK 

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personal services provided by experienced relationship managers, and has utilized technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. TMA Medical Banking and Medquity are both divisions of INSBANK.  TMA Medical Banking provides banking services to members of the Tennessee Medical Association, while Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to individuals beyond the scope of Tennessee, whether they are still in residency, practicing or entering retirement. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank has offices in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbanktn.com.

InsCorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(000's)

(unaudited)
















June 30


December 31,


June 30






2020


2019


2019

Assets









Cash and Cash Equivalents


$                              4,986


$                                5,342


$                              3,386

Interest Bearing Deposits



32,297


27,418


45,100

Securities




23,508


20,996


20,638











Loans




500,025


469,172


438,003

  Allowance for Loan Losses


(6,480)


(5,380)


(5,102)

Net Loans




493,545


463,792


432,901











Premises and Equipment, net


13,831


13,982


14,070

Bank Owned Life Insurance


9,989


9,865


9,737

Restricted Equity Securities


6,299


5,866


5,064

Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net


1,091


1,091


1,091

Other Assets




8,090


5,022


4,885











  Total Assets




$                          593,636


$                           553,374


$                          536,872











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Liabilities









  Deposits









     Non-interest-bearing



$                            66,773


$                             34,854


$                            34,757

     Interest-bearing



397,941


402,118


390,427

     Total Deposits



464,714


436,972


425,184











  Federal Home Loan Bank Advances


49,000


49,000


46,000

  Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund

8,400





  Subordinated Debentures



15,000


15,000


15,000

  Federal Funds Purchased




-



  Other Liabilities



6,079


3,404


4,228

Total Liabilities




543,193


504,376


490,412











Shareholders' Equity








     Common Stock



31,155


30,993


30,865

     Accumulated Retained Earnings


18,948


17,944


15,583

     Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

340


61


12

     Total Stockholders' Equity


50,443


48,998


46,460

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$                          593,636


$                           553,374


$                          536,872











Tangible Book Value



$                              16.85


$                                16.32


$                              15.59

 

InsCorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(000's)

(Unaudited)
















Six Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


Six Months Ended






June 30, 2020


December 31, 2019


June 30, 2019











Interest Income



11,780


24,941


12,229

Interest Expense



3,975


8,872


4,328

Net Interest Income



$                              7,805


$                             16,069


$                              7,901

Provision for Loan Losses



1,100


725


400

Non-Interest Income








     Service Charges on Deposit Accounts

103


154


70

     Residential Mortgage Services

-


4



     Bank Owned Life Insurance


124


253


125

     Sale of Government Guaranteed Loans

-


384


-

     Other




383


600


219

Non-Interest Expense








     Salaries and Benefits


3,137


6,023


2,834

     Occupancy and equipment


584


1,160


545

     Data Processing



270


499


249

     Marketing and Advertising


152


379


171

     Other




983


1,988


1,081

Net income from Operations


2,189


6,690


3,035











Interest Expense-Subordinated Debt

478


956


478

Income Before Income Taxes


1,711


5,734


2,557

Income Tax Expense



(430)


(1,207)


(686)

Net Income




$                              1,281


$                                4,527


$                              1,871











Return on Weighted Average Common Shares

$                                 0.44


$                                  1.55


$                                 0.64

 

