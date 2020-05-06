INSBANK_Logo.jpg
By INSBANK

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INSCORP, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: IBTN), the parent company of INSBANK, reported first quarter net income of $732,877, or $0.25 per share, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $902,525, or $0.31 per share, for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in profits was driven by two factors, both of which can be attributed to COVID19. During the quarter and due to anticipated challenges from the pandemic the Nashville-based lender added $300,000 to its loan loss reserve, increasing it from 1.15% to 1.22% of total loans outstanding. Multiple rate cuts by the Federal Reserve during the quarter contributed to a decline in net interest margin to 3.00% from 3.23% the prior quarter.

"While we don't manage the daily operations of the bank expecting a severe economic downturn and rate shock, we do manage related risks to minimize the impact and duration of such unforeseen events," said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK. "The bank's net interest margin, for example, is negatively impacted in the near term but should benefit from historically laddered liabilities of more than $220 million expected to reprice over the next five quarters."

Highlights for the quarter-ended March 31, 2020 include:

  • Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 0.68% at March 31, 2020, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 0.87%
  • Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 0.10% for the same period in 2019
  • Yield on assets was 4.42% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 4.72% for the same period in 2019
  • Non-interest-bearing deposits grew to $42.5 million, an increase of 15% over the past twelve months
  • Cost of interest-bearing funding was 1.93% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreasing from 2.03% for the same period in 2019
  • Efficiency ratio was 62.3% at March 31, 2020, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 64.7%
  • Non-Interest Expense to Total Assets was 1.92% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, slightly higher than 1.85% for the same period in 2019
  • Annualized return on tangible common equity for the first quarter was 6.10%
  • Tangible book value increased $0.32 to $16.64 during the quarter by virtue of retained earnings and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income

As of May 1, the bank had approved 202 Cares Act Payroll Protection Program loans totaling more than $45 million. Roughly 80% of the loans were to existing customers while the remainder were made to new clients. These funds will be used by the borrowers to support more than 5,200 jobs, primarily in the greater Nashville area.

"Our team quickly implemented the bank's pandemic plan and has been focused on working with our clients to address the challenges we face together whether in the form of modifying their current business loan, getting a PPP loan approved under the CARES Act, or employing alternative protocols so that an at-risk deposit-holder could renew a CD without leaving their home or having internet access," Rieniets continued. "The first quarter of 2020 began a new era for banking and many other industries; one that will test the decisions of our past, the resolve of our present, and the innovative capacity of our future. We expect our culture of respect and credo of "Where Genuine Matters" to be more relevant than ever in this time of uncertainty," said Jim Rieniets, President and CEO of INSBANK.

About INSBANK  

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personal services provided by experienced relationship managers, and has utilized technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. TMA Medical Banking is a division of INSBANK which provides banking services to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank has offices in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbanktn.com.

InsCorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(000's)

(unaudited)










March 31,


December 31,


March 31,



2020


2019


2019

Assets






Cash and Cash Equivalents

$                           2,521


$                             5,342


$                           4,423

Interest Bearing Deposits

38,209


27,418


38,638

Securities

25,402


20,996


22,010








Loans

464,736


469,172


429,916

  Allowance for Loan Losses

(5,680)


(5,380)


(4,954)

Net Loans

459,056


463,792


424,962








Premises and Equipment, net

13,894


13,982


14,147

Bank Owned Life Insurance

9,927


9,865


9,674

Restricted Equity Securities

6,119


5,866


4,676

Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net

1,091


1,091


1,091

Other Assets

6,721


5,022


4,018








  Total Assets

$                       562,940


$                        553,374


$                       523,639








Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Liabilities






  Deposits







Non-interest-bearing

$                         42,576


$                           34,854


$                         37,070


Interest-bearing

399,199


402,118


372,401


Total Deposits

441,775


436,972


409,471








  Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

51,000


49,000


45,000

  Subordinated Debentures

15,000


15,000


15,000

  Federal Funds Purchased



-


5,000

  Other Liabilities

5,475


3,404


3,648

Total Liabilities

513,250


504,376


478,119








Shareholders' Equity







Common Stock

30,773


30,993


30,759


Accumulated Retained Earnings

18,677


17,944


14,908


Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

240


61


(147)


Total Stockholders' Equity

49,690


48,998


45,520

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$                       562,940


$                        553,374


$                       523,639








Tangible Book Value

$                           16.64


$                             16.32


$                           15.23

 

InsCorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(000's)

(Unaudited)










Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


Three Months Ended



March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


March 31, 2019








Net Interest Income

$                           3,893


$                           16,069


$                           3,951

Provision for Loan Losses

300


725


225

Non-Interest Income







Service Charges on Deposit Accounts

56


154


36


Residential Mortgage Services

-


4


-


Bank Owned Life Insurance

62


253


62


Sale of Government Guaranteed Loans

-


384




Other

175


600


97

Non-Interest Expense







Salaries and Benefits

1,629


6,023


1,406


Occupancy and equipment

295


1,160


273


Data Processing

138


499


124


Marketing and Advertising

91


379


78


Other

513


1,988


565

Net income from Operations

1,220


6,690


1,475








Interest Expense-Subordinated Debt

239


956


239

Income Before Income Taxes

981


5,734


1,236

Income Tax Expense

(248)


(1,207)


(333)

Net Income

$                              733


$                             4,527


$                              903








Return on Weighted Average Common Shares

$                             0.25


$                               1.55


$                             0.31

 

