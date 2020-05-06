NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INSCORP, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: IBTN), the parent company of INSBANK, reported first quarter net income of $732,877, or $0.25 per share, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $902,525, or $0.31 per share, for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in profits was driven by two factors, both of which can be attributed to COVID19. During the quarter and due to anticipated challenges from the pandemic the Nashville-based lender added $300,000 to its loan loss reserve, increasing it from 1.15% to 1.22% of total loans outstanding. Multiple rate cuts by the Federal Reserve during the quarter contributed to a decline in net interest margin to 3.00% from 3.23% the prior quarter.
"While we don't manage the daily operations of the bank expecting a severe economic downturn and rate shock, we do manage related risks to minimize the impact and duration of such unforeseen events," said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK. "The bank's net interest margin, for example, is negatively impacted in the near term but should benefit from historically laddered liabilities of more than $220 million expected to reprice over the next five quarters."
Highlights for the quarter-ended March 31, 2020 include:
- Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 0.68% at March 31, 2020, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 0.87%
- Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 0.10% for the same period in 2019
- Yield on assets was 4.42% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 4.72% for the same period in 2019
- Non-interest-bearing deposits grew to $42.5 million, an increase of 15% over the past twelve months
- Cost of interest-bearing funding was 1.93% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreasing from 2.03% for the same period in 2019
- Efficiency ratio was 62.3% at March 31, 2020, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 64.7%
- Non-Interest Expense to Total Assets was 1.92% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, slightly higher than 1.85% for the same period in 2019
- Annualized return on tangible common equity for the first quarter was 6.10%
- Tangible book value increased $0.32 to $16.64 during the quarter by virtue of retained earnings and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income
As of May 1, the bank had approved 202 Cares Act Payroll Protection Program loans totaling more than $45 million. Roughly 80% of the loans were to existing customers while the remainder were made to new clients. These funds will be used by the borrowers to support more than 5,200 jobs, primarily in the greater Nashville area.
"Our team quickly implemented the bank's pandemic plan and has been focused on working with our clients to address the challenges we face together whether in the form of modifying their current business loan, getting a PPP loan approved under the CARES Act, or employing alternative protocols so that an at-risk deposit-holder could renew a CD without leaving their home or having internet access," Rieniets continued. "The first quarter of 2020 began a new era for banking and many other industries; one that will test the decisions of our past, the resolve of our present, and the innovative capacity of our future. We expect our culture of respect and credo of "Where Genuine Matters" to be more relevant than ever in this time of uncertainty," said Jim Rieniets, President and CEO of INSBANK.
About INSBANK
Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personal services provided by experienced relationship managers, and has utilized technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. TMA Medical Banking is a division of INSBANK which provides banking services to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank has offices in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbanktn.com.
InsCorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 2,521
$ 5,342
$ 4,423
Interest Bearing Deposits
38,209
27,418
38,638
Securities
25,402
20,996
22,010
Loans
464,736
469,172
429,916
Allowance for Loan Losses
(5,680)
(5,380)
(4,954)
Net Loans
459,056
463,792
424,962
Premises and Equipment, net
13,894
13,982
14,147
Bank Owned Life Insurance
9,927
9,865
9,674
Restricted Equity Securities
6,119
5,866
4,676
Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net
1,091
1,091
1,091
Other Assets
6,721
5,022
4,018
Total Assets
$ 562,940
$ 553,374
$ 523,639
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing
$ 42,576
$ 34,854
$ 37,070
Interest-bearing
399,199
402,118
372,401
Total Deposits
441,775
436,972
409,471
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
51,000
49,000
45,000
Subordinated Debentures
15,000
15,000
15,000
Federal Funds Purchased
-
5,000
Other Liabilities
5,475
3,404
3,648
Total Liabilities
513,250
504,376
478,119
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock
30,773
30,993
30,759
Accumulated Retained Earnings
18,677
17,944
14,908
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
240
61
(147)
Total Stockholders' Equity
49,690
48,998
45,520
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 562,940
$ 553,374
$ 523,639
Tangible Book Value
$ 16.64
$ 16.32
$ 15.23
InsCorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Net Interest Income
$ 3,893
$ 16,069
$ 3,951
Provision for Loan Losses
300
725
225
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
56
154
36
Residential Mortgage Services
-
4
-
Bank Owned Life Insurance
62
253
62
Sale of Government Guaranteed Loans
-
384
Other
175
600
97
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Benefits
1,629
6,023
1,406
Occupancy and equipment
295
1,160
273
Data Processing
138
499
124
Marketing and Advertising
91
379
78
Other
513
1,988
565
Net income from Operations
1,220
6,690
1,475
Interest Expense-Subordinated Debt
239
956
239
Income Before Income Taxes
981
5,734
1,236
Income Tax Expense
(248)
(1,207)
(333)
Net Income
$ 733
$ 4,527
$ 903
Return on Weighted Average Common Shares
$ 0.25
$ 1.55
$ 0.31