DENVER, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InScribe, which delivers game-changing digital community solutions, today announced a partnership with Kenzie Academy, a division of Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU). Kenzie Academy is leveraging InScribe's platform to provide students enrolled in its Software Engineering Program, which was developed with Amazon and based on the curriculum from Amazon Technical Academy, an on-demand, virtual space. Here students can connect with peers and instructors so they can confidently navigate their curriculum and advance in their careers.
Certified software engineers who graduate from the program are job-ready in 9-12 months and qualify for roles at a variety of enterprise and technology corporations. InScribe's digital community platform has been integrated into the program experience, providing its students with a virtual space where they can collaborate with classmates and instructional leadership, and build a deeper understanding of the course and programming concepts.
Kenzie Academy's digital community, powered by InScribe, removes time and place barriers so students can find help and collaborate anytime, anywhere. Students can search for solutions, pose questions to the community, and jump in to help each other on evenings and weekends when instructors may not be available. This peer-to-peer approach to learning support also helps students develop key skills required for a successful career as a software engineer, such as teamwork, clear communication, and knowledge sharing.
Kenzie Academy launched its online Software Engineering Program with Backend Java Specialization based on curriculum from Amazon Technical Academy, a successful upskilling program originally developed by Amazon engineers to help employees pursue in-demand roles within the software engineering field. Kenzie adapted the curriculum to a fully online format that will focus on real-world, hands-on projects.
"Because students are not learning on the same schedule, and many of them are also balancing work and academics, it's imperative that we create personalized learning spaces where they can easily get the information and help they need to succeed," said Jen Scott, Ed.D., Interim Executive Director, Kenzie Academy. "InScribe makes sure our students are not alone in the process. Whether they have a question on the content, want to bounce an idea off a colleague, or need a confidence boost, InScribe makes it easy for students to find answers, give feedback, and build relationships that will support them now and as they move forward in their careers."
"We are excited to be working with Kenzie Academy to help their students and instructors connect and collaborate on a deeper level," said Katy Kappler, CEO of InScribe. "We know that by working together and supporting each other, these students are gaining knowledge and skills that will help them keep learning and progressing for many years to come."
About InScribe
InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community and artificial intelligence to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration that helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at https://www.inscribeapp.com/.
About Kenzie Academy
Kenzie Academy, part of Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), is an online tech and coding school with headquarters in Indianapolis, IN. Founded in 2017 by Silicon Valley technologists, Kenzie works to create equitable access to tech education and job opportunities by helping learners master programming languages like Java to gain certifications in Software Engineering and UX Design. Kenzie was acquired by SNHU in March 2021 in order to amplify its mission and continue to widen access to technical education programs, setting learners up for the future of work.
