BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq:INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that Will Lewis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Insmed, will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET
  • The Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2:10 p.m. ET

Each presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the company's website at www.insmed.com. Each webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of each live event.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product, ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), is the first and only therapy approved in the United States for the treatment of refractory Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a chronic, debilitating condition that can cause severe and permanent lung damage. Insmed's earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes brensocatib, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and treprostinil palmitil, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Argot Partners
Laura Perry or Heather Savelle
(212) 600-1902 
Insmed@argotpartners.com 

Media:

Mandy Fahey 
Senior Director, Corporate Communications 
Insmed 
(732) 718-3621 
amanda.fahey@insmed.com

 

