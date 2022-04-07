InSource Expands Its ServiceNow Security Operations and Integrated Risk Management Capabilities.
WAYNE, Pa., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InSource, a ServiceNow Elite Partner that implements the most complex ServiceNow workflow requirements has acquired BECK Strategies, a ServiceNow Elite Partner, which will increase its capabilities in the areas of Security Operations and Integrated Risk Management.
BECK Strategies is a business transformation consulting company and is a 100% dedicated ServiceNow Elite Partner helping businesses leverage their IT processes across multiple industries, including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and government.
This acquisition provides additional ServiceNow expertise and experience to the outstanding delivery capabilities that are currently being delivered by InSource to their client base.
"What we have seen from our clients is a broadening need within the ServiceNow ecosystem where one can deliver on multiple workflow requirements throughout an organization," said Mark Lafond, CEO, InSource. "We feel that BECK Strategies is a leader in two of the fastest growing segments on the ServiceNow platform which is Security Operations and Integrated Risk Management. BECK Strategies has experience providing Managed Services to clients and we see this as a growth area for both ServiceNow license and implementation sales. This level of expertise and experience will be key drivers in our double-digit growth plan for this year and beyond."
With BECK Strategies, InSource will continue to focus on our strategy to lead with our ServiceNow practice areas. SecOps and Integrated Risk Management enhance our capabilities across the ServiceNow platform. Both companies stress the utilization of people, processes, and technologies for enterprise applications that will streamline and automate a company's digital workflow and business processes.
BECK Strategies brings proven product implementation expertise in SecOps, Integrated Risk Management, IT Service Management, IT Operations Management, as well as a US Federal Vendor Verification. Based on the high projected growth rates from ServiceNow across all markets, including Federal, this will significantly enhance InSource's capabilities in their aggressive growth plan.
"For our clients, this acquisition allows us to present to them additional enterprise expertise in business and asset management, as well as advisory and support services," said Mark Ceely, CEO, BECK Strategies. "Also, the colleague-first and customer-centric cultures of InSource and BECK Strategies are totally compatible with each other which should provide great benefits to our employees and customers."
This acquisition was closed on April 4, 2022.
About Insource
InSource was founded in 2000 as a leading IT technology staffing company that expanded its mission to cloud-based technology solutions. As a ServiceNow Elite Partner, InSource consultants can implement the most complex ServiceNow workflow requirements in healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, education and government.
About BECK Strategies
BECK is a business transformation consulting company and is a 100% dedicated ServiceNow Elite Partner committed to help drive businesses into the future. Focused on helping customers innovate with people, process, and technologies on ServiceNow.
