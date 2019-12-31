NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stilwell Group ("Stilwell"), the largest shareholder of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ("Wheeler" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:WHLR, WHLRP, WHLRD), today announced that the Independent Inspector of Election has certified the voting results from Wheeler's Annual Meeting of Shareholders confirming that Wheeler shareholders have elected all three of Stilwell's director nominees, Joseph D. Stilwell, Paula J. Poskon and Kerry G. Campbell, to Wheeler's Board of Directors. The certified voting results with respect to the election of directors are included below.1
Stilwell Nominees:
Nominee
Votes Cast For
Joseph D. Stilwell
6,341,859
Paula J. Poskon
6,399,648
Kerry G. Campbell
6,212,822
Wheeler Nominees:
Nominee
Votes Cast For
Stefani Carter
6,678,074
Deborah Markus
6,677,214
Clayton Andrews
6,555,502
Andrew R. Jones
6,530,076
Carl B. McGowan, Jr.
6,384,788
David Kelly
873,706
Jeffrey M. Zwerdling
867,492
John P. McAuliffe
859,384
1 Excludes withheld votes for each of the nominees, which are not counted as votes under the Company's plurality voting standard. Please refer to the Company's filings for complete voting results in connection with the Annual Meeting.