Inspire Logo

Inspire Logo

 By Inspire, Shell New Energies US LLC, Royal Dutch Shell plc

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire, a technology enabled clean energy company, announced that it has officially completed its acquisition agreement with Shell New Energies US LLC (Shell), a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc. As part of Shell, Inspire intends to accelerate its mission by scaling its offering of clean energy access to homes in the U.S. 

"I couldn't be more excited to embark on this next chapter of Inspire's growth and innovation as part of Shell's Renewables and Energy Solutions portfolio," said Patrick Maloney, Founder & CEO of Inspire. "The planet is at a critical juncture and significant climate action is necessary. I am confident that, together with Shell, we will make the kind of impact needed to help mitigate the carbon emissions associated with the energy consumption of our customers."   

Moving forward Inspire will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell and will retain its brand identity. 

About Inspire

Inspire is a mission-driven, technology enabled clean energy company that subscribes people to a world where energy from renewable sources is a better choice for their home and the environment. With Inspire, members receive access to clean energy and peace of mind from a predictable price for their home's electricity supply. Founded in 2014, Inspire has made it easy for hundreds of thousands of people to support clean energy, and join the fight against climate change. Inspire, a certified B Corp, is a privately held company with headquarters in Santa Monica, CA and Philadelphia, PA.

About Royal Dutch Shell plc

Royal Dutch Shell plc is incorporated in England and Wales, has its headquarters in The Hague and is listed on the London, Amsterdam, and New York stock exchanges. Shell companies have operations in more than 70 countries and territories with businesses including oil and gas exploration and production; production and marketing of liquefied natural gas and gas to liquids; manufacturing, marketing and shipping of oil products and chemicals and renewable energy projects. For further information, visit www.shell.com.

Media Inquiries

Suzanne Seymour: sseymour@inspirecleanenergy.com

Simone Schmidt: sschmidt@inspirecleanenergy.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspire-clean-energy-and-shell-close-acquisition-deal-301377178.html

SOURCE Inspire

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.