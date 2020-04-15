SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire, one of the fastest-growing clean technology companies in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Mike Courtney as Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development. In this newly created role, Courtney will apply his unique expertise in expanding and diversifying the company's sales and business partnership strategy to support the company's next phase of growth.
Reporting to Inspire's President, Brad Bentley, Courtney will oversee Inspire's sales and related business efforts, with a focus on cultivating deeper B2B customer and partner relationships, deploying new sales channels, and expanding the company's go-to-market strategy.
"I was immediately drawn to Inspire because of the company's tremendous operational discipline, world-class talent, and exceptional forward-looking vision, which has made it one of the fastest-growing companies in an industry on the cusp of exponential growth," said Courtney. "I'm excited to join Inspire at this key growth stage and work alongside its talented leadership team to accelerate our trajectory and further our critical mission of making clean energy accessible to every home in America."
Courtney brings more than two decades of leadership experience from working across functional business areas to launch successful revenue-generating programs that accelerate growth. During his tenure at AT&T, Courtney held various leadership positions turning around sales channels, launching new products and building new organizations. He successfully launched the Cross Channel Sales Strategy organization, responsible for go-to-market sales planning across all consumer sales channels. Most recently, as Associate Vice President, Indirect Dealer Channel, Courtney was responsible for the company's national field sales organization, managing independent retailers, door-to-door, buying groups and wholesale distribution. Prior to AT&T, Courtney served as the Vice President of National Dealer Sales at DIRECTV, where he turned the company's smallest channel at the time into its largest and fastest-growing, with over $2 billion in sales, while increasing subscriber value by 40%.
"I've had the privilege of working with Mike for over a decade, witnessing first-hand his executional excellence and proven playbook in leading and motivating high-performing sales teams," said Bentley. "We're thrilled to have him apply his deep experience at Inspire to help us scale our mission as we navigate an unprecedented landscape to harness Inspire's opportunity to expand our market reach."
About Inspire
Launched in 2014, Inspire's mission is to create a brighter energy future by delivering the world's first consumer-focused clean energy platform for the energy-efficient connected home. Inspire identified the opportunity to make a significant impact to combat the effects of climate change at the consumer level – replacing dirty energy with clean energy in the home. Inspire combines software, hardware, and connected services to deliver scalable impact and improve efficiency in the fight against climate change. A Certified B-Corp, Inspire products are available in select areas across the U.S. via helloinspire.com. The company is privately held, with offices in Santa Monica, CA and Philadelphia, PA.
Media Contact:
press@helloinspire.com